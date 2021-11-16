King Features and Jade City Foods Join Forces To Launch ‘Popeye & Friends’ Signature Hot Sauce and Coffee Blends!

King Features Syndicate, a unit of Hearst and home to some of the world’s most popular entertainment characters, along with Florida-based food and beverage company Jade City Foods, announced a brand-new collection of high-end Popeye & Friends-inspired hot sauces and coffee, debuting today. This latest expansion within the food category further solidifies Popeye as one of the most sought-after pop culture properties.

The spinach-loving sailorman and his friends are bringing the heat with Popeye Signature Hot Sauces in four unique and wide-ranging flavors and heat profiles. Foodies can check out the hot flavors, which include Popeye’s ‘Strong to the Finish Hot Sauce’ (Jalapeño Spinach), Eugene the Jeep’s ‘Jeep! Jeep! Magic Hot Sauce’ (Pineapple Habanero), Wimpy’s ‘I’ll Gladly Pay You Tuesday for Some Burger Sauce Today’ (Sweet & Smokey Sriracha) and Bluto’s ‘You Can’t Handle My Hot Sauce, Runt!’ (Reaper, Scorpion & Ghost Peppers).

Additionally, the Jade City food line includes Popeye Signature Coffee, which will be available in three unique blends, including Olive Oyl’s ‘I’m Too Kind-Hearted Blend’ (a Clean & Fruity Light Roast), Bluto’s ‘No Good Sailor Blend’ (a Bombastic & Balanced Medium Roast) and Popeye’s ‘Blow Me Down Blend!’ (a Courageously Strong Dark Roast).

“The Jade City team knows good food and they really connect with the Popeye brand,” said King Features Vice President, North America Licensing, Jarred Goro. “Their focus on delivering top quality products that taste good paired with their creative approach to the development process — from ingredient selection to packaging — makes them the perfect partner to release this unique line of hot sauce flavors and signature coffee blends. We are thrilled to kick off the launch and can’t wait to see how fans respond.”

“Popeye has always been a love of mine from the early Fleischer cartoons to more recent IDW comics,” said Jade City founder Cliff Wiener. “It’s really fun to dig in and create foods inspired by the characters we know and love.”

The signature coffee blends and hot sauces are available now at the new online store, www.food.popeye.com, starting today November 16. Following the initial launch, Jade City Foods is set to introduce three uniquely cozy hot cocoa blends, ‘Sea-Salty Sailor Salted Caramel,’ ‘Goo-Goo Gooey Chocolate’ and ‘“Oh, Dear!” Peppermint,’ along with a limited-edition ghost pepper hot sauce, ‘Bruiser Boys Club’ (Ghost Pepper Blueberry Hot Sauce), on Black Friday.

About King Features

King Features is a premier producer and distributor of the world’s most iconic intellectual properties and a leader in classic character licensing and franchise development. With one of the longest-running consumer products programs in the industry, King Features’ portfolio includes world-renowned pop culture brands such as Popeye®, Cuphead, Flash Gordon™, The Phantom™, Hägar the Horrible, Moomin, Prince Valiant® and Mandrake the Magician. King Features is currently producing The Cuphead Show! with Netflix Animation. As content syndication specialists, the company distributes beloved comics such as Blondie, Beetle Bailey®, Mutts™ and dozens of others as well as columns, editorial cartoons and puzzles across multiple platforms and content providers around the globe. King Features is part of Hearst Newspapers, which publishes 24 dailies and 52 weeklies, including the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle and Times Union (Albany, New York), and operates local digital marketing services and directories.

About Jade City Foods

Jade City Foods was founded in 2021 by Cliff Wiener and Alex Kenny and quickly formed brand alliances with Kevin Smith, Godzilla, Popeye and many others. They strive to bring the best in unique foods to the world of pop culture.

Jade City Foods is dedicated to responsibly sourcing the finest foods from all over the world. Our company upholds its ethical and quality standards by making sure these environmentally friendly farms are paid fair wages so they can continue to grow exceptional crops. Jade City provides a fan-friendly atmosphere that shifts the way we think about food one bite at a time.

