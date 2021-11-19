Clifton Collins, Jr.’s Oscar-Worthy Performance Spotlighted In New Trailer For ‘JOCKEY’

A breathtaking trailer for JOCKEY starring Clifton Collins, Jr. has just been released! Opening in theaters from Sony Pictures Classics on December 29, the film stars Clifton in an Oscar-caliber performance as an aging jockey who is determined to win one last championship. His dream is complicated when a young rookie (Moises Arias Jr.) shows up claiming to be his son. Instilled with an immediately engaging realism by filmmaker Clint Bentley, JOCKEY takes audiences inside the “backside” of racetrack life in a way no other film has. Filmed at a live racetrack in Arizona, and featuring real jockeys, JOCKEY reveals the true rider experience – real life, behind the track.

After opening in select theaters on December 29th, JOCKEY will have a wider nationwide release in January.

