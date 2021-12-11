BORN 2 BE RAD: Unboxing ‘The Karate Kid Collection’ 4K Box Set!

If there is a more dedicated ‘Karate Kid’ fan than Garett Sawaia of Born 2 Be Rad, we’ve yet to encounter them. In fact, the teachings of Cobra Kai are so deeply engrained in him that he cites Johnny Lawrence is his spirit animal. This week, Garrett takes a deep dive into one of December’s most anticipated 4K UHD Blu-ray box set releases — The Karate Kid 3-Movie Collection! Check out the unboxing below, along with the complete details on this epic 6-disc set!

The Karate Kid 3-Movie Collection will be available for $75.99 USD on Dec. 7th, 2021.

‘The Karate Kid 3-Movie Collection’ Box Set Content:

THE KARATE KID

Synopsis: From Academy Award-winning director John G. Avildsen (1976, ROCKY) comes the highly entertaining, coming-of-age classic that will have you cheering! Starring Ralph Macchio and Noriyuki “Pat” Morita in his Academy Award-nominated performance (Best Supporting Actor, 1984) as Mr. Miyagi.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

NEW: Deleted Scenes

“Remembering The Karate Kid”– A reflective look back with stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove

Theatrical Trailer

Blu-Pop Pop-Up Track

Commentary with Director John G. Avildsen, Writer Robert Mark Kamen and Actors Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita

“The Way of The Karake Kid” Multi-Part Making-Of Featurette

“Beyond the Form” Featurette

“East Meets West: A Composer’s Notebook”

“Life of Bonsai” Featurette

THE KARATE KID PART II

Synopsis: Returning with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) to his Okinawa home for the first time in 45 years, Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita) encounters Yukie (Nobu McCarthy), the woman he left behind when he immigrated to America.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

NEW: Commentary with Ralph Macchio and Tamlyn Tomita

NEW: Deleted Scene

Theatrical Trailer

Blu-Pop Pop-Up Track

Original Featurette: “The Sequel”

THE KARATE KID PART III

Synopsis: Daniel is in danger of losing it all when he places pride before principle in this powerful sequel to the hit feature films.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEW 4K RESTORAITON FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

Theatrical trailer

Subtitles:

English, Dutch, Hungarian, Czech, Thai, Arabic, Finnish, Danish, Norwegian, German, Italian, Mandarin Chinese, Swedish, Icelandic, Korean, Portuguese, Japanese, French, Hindi, Bulgarian, Polish, Turkish, Spanish, Greek, Hebrew, Slovak

