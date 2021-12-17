STOKER HILLS: Trailer Debuts For Director Benjamin Louis’s Upcoming Tale of Terror!

The winter of 2022 is heating up! Screen Media has just unveiled the official trailer for their upcoming horror flick, ‘Stoker Hills.’ Directed by Benjamin Louis, the film will be available in Theaters and On Demand on January 14, 2022. ‘Stoker Kills’ stars David Gridley, Vince Hill-Bedford, Eric Etebari, William Lee Scott, Steffani Brass, Tyler Clark, and Jason Sweat with John Beasley and legendary horror icon Tony Todd.
Official Synopsis: In the secluded town of Stoker Hills, three college students find themselves in their worst nightmare when they set out to film a horror movie and are kidnapped by a serial killer. Their only hope for survival is the camera they left behind and the two detectives looking for clues in the footage.
