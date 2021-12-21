‘La La Land’ Best Buy Exclusive 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Release Set For February!

The Hollywood hit, La La Land, arrives February 8 on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. From Academy Award®-winning director Damien Chazelle (2016, Best Director, La La Land), the critically acclaimed film features Academy Award® nominee Ryan Gosling (2016, Best Actor in a Leading Role, La La Land), Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (2016, Best Actress in a Leading Role, La La Land), Rosemarie DeWitt (Rachel Getting Married, Your Sister’s Sister, Poltergeist), and Academy Award® winner J.K. Simmons (2014, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Whiplash). Featuring all-new artwork from Jack Hughes, La La Land will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.
Official Synopsis: Winner of 6 Academy Awards® including Best Director for writer-director Damien Chazelle, and winner of a record-breaking 7 Golden Globe® Awards including Best Picture – Musical/Comedy, La La Land is a cinematic treasure for the ages that you’ll fall in love with again and again. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star as Mia and Sebastian, an actress and a jazz musician pursuing their Hollywood dreams — and finding each other — in a vibrant celebration of hope, dreams, and love.
4K ULTRA HD SPECIAL FEATURES
- Another Day of Sun: They Closed Down a Freeway
- La La Land’s Great Party
- Ryan Gosling: Piano Student
- Before Whiplash: Damien Chazelle’s Passion Project
- The Music of La La Land
- John Legend’s Acting Debut
- The Look of Love: Designing La La Land
- Epilogue: The Romance of the Dream
- Damien & Justin Sing: The Demos
- La La Land’s Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Ryan and Emma: Third Time’s the Charm
- Marketing Gallery
- Song Selection
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Damien Chazelle and Composer Justin Hurwitz
