STATIC-X Rescheduled Dates For ‘Rise Of The Machine’ North American Tour

Multi-platinum selling industrial music icons Static-X are announcing the rescheduled dates of their highly anticipated Rise Of The Machine North American tour featuring Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid. The tour, produced by Live Nation, is being rescheduled due to the current increase in the spread of COVID 19 and its continued effect on travel restrictions, public health, and fan safety. The 42-date trek will now kick off February 25, 2023, in San Francisco, CA and wrap up April 15,2023, in Los Angeles, CA.

Due to overwhelming demand, four new markets have been added to the tour and the Portland OR date has been upgraded to Roseland. Fans can expect the same incredible package and night of music as previously announced. All previously sold tickets and meet and greets will be honored and more information on tickets, meet & greets and other VIP experiences for the Rise Of The Machine tour can be found at: www.Static-X.com.

“On the surface, we are incredibly disappointed to share this news with our fans. However, considering how infrequently Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope have each toured over the last 10 years, we felt that the priority was to ensure that ALL of these 20th anniversary shows are ultimately able to play.

With all of the uncertainty around travel restrictions, the extreme rise in current cases, as well as the quarantine mandates for those who test positive, we believe that attempting to play these dates in the coming weeks would likely result in a number of last-minute cancelations and lead to a much greater level of disappointment.

The good news is that we were able to keep the entire touring lineup intact. Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead, & Twiztid will each perform in their previously scheduled cities, and due to the excitement around the tour and exceptional ticket sales, we also added four additional cities to the tour.

Further, we highly value having an up close and personal meet and greet experience with our fans. We take extreme joy in shaking hands, giving hugs, taking photos, and we look forward to doing all of this without having to socially distance, wear masks etc. We are certain that by pushing things back, these experiences will be significantly more enjoyable and memorable for all of us.

In addition, Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope are all scheduled to complete new albums in 2022, which will lead to each band having brand new music to share with the fans, as we lead into these newly rescheduled tour dates.

As we stated previously, we are so excited to finally get back out on the road and hang out with you all. We plan to play most of the songs off of both Machine and Wisconsin Death Trip, as well a number of nice surprises that are being incorporated into the set list. We appreciate our friends in Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twizted making themselves available to share in all of this nostalgic insanity next year. We can’t wait to celebrate all of the good times that we had with Wayne and to share it live and loud with all of our fans night after night,” explains Static-X.

Rise Of The Machine North American Tour 2023

Feb 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Feb 27 – Portland, OR – Roseland

Feb 28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox^

Mar 01 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater^

Mar 02 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory^

Mar 03 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

Mar 04 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse^

Mar 05 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

Mar 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren*

Mar 08 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater*^

Mar 09 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom*^

Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues*

Mar 11 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater*

Mar 12 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues*

Mar 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater*

Mar 15 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live*^

Mar 16 – Charlotte, NC – Underground*

Mar 17 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage*

Mar 18 – Philadelphia, PA – T.L.A.*

Mar 19 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza*

Mar 21 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live*

Mar 22 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s*

Mar 23 – Montreal, QC – Corona*^

Mar 24 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix*^

Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall*

Mar 26 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues #

Mar 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian#

Mar 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts#

Mar 30 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs#

Mar 31– Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde*

Apr 01 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*^

Apr 02 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center*

Apr 04 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection*

Apr 05 – St. Louis, MO – Del Mar Hall#

Apr 06 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue#

Apr 07 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues#

Apr 08 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore#

Apr 09 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater#

Apr 11 – Denver, CO – The Summit#

Apr 13 – Las Vegas, NH – House Of Blues#

Apr 14 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues#

Apr 15 – Los Angeles, Ca – Belasco Theater#

The 20th anniversary release of Machine – scheduled for February 18, 2022 – features newly remastered audio by Ulrich Wild and features all 12 tracks from the original release, as well as 3 new bonus tracks: “Wisconsin Death Trip (Live 2019 Regeneration featuring Wayne Static),” “Sweat of the Bud (Live 2019 Xer0)” and “I’m With Stupid (Live 2019 Regeneration featuring Wayne Static).” Originally released in 2001, Machine would ultimately turn out to be the last album recorded by the 4 original members of Static-X. All of the lead vocals and guitars on Machine were performed by Wayne Static, while bass, backing vocals, drums, and programming contributions came from founding members Tony Campos, Ken Jay, & Koichi Fukuda. The limited-edition release will have packaging featuring fully reimagined artwork and will be available in multiple configurations including multiple color vinyl sequenced on 2 discs, with an etching of the Static-X Shock symbol on side D. Machine 20th anniversary is now available for pre-order at: www.Static-X.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.