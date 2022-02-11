SUZI QUATRO Releases New Single “Motor City Riders”

The “Queen of Rock N’ Roll” SUZI QUATRO has released a new single and video for the song “Motor City Riders.” The song is taken from her latest studio album ‘The Devil In Me.’

Last year, Suzi gave the Detroit Music Award for outstanding singles to Alice Cooperand now reminds fans with this new video where she came from and why Detroit will always be in her heart and soul.

Suzi’s current studio album, ‘The Devil In Me’, was released last year as CD DigiPak (incl. fold-out poster), 2LP gatefold version (incl. 2 bonus tracks), download and stream: http://smarturl.it/SuziQuatroDevilInMe

Suzi Quatro will kick off her extensive 2022 live schedule with a special performance at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London. Tickets for this event can be purchased here: https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2022/suzi-quatro/

SUZI QUATRO Live (2022)

4.20.22: London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

4.24.22: Stuttgart, DE – Liederhalle

4.30.22: Obertraubling, DE – Airport-Eventhall

5.12.22: Offenburg, DE – Open AIr

5.25.22: Mönchengladbach, DE – Historische Stadthalle

6.3.22: Ulm, DE – CCO Halle

6.5.22: Siegen, DE – Hilchenbach KulturPur

6.24.22: Dexheim, DE – Kultur auf dem Hof

6.25.22: Neuleiningen, DE – Burgsommer

7.2.22: Skanevik, NO – Blues Festival

7.8.22: Zwickau, DE – Stadthalle

7.9.22: Cottbus, DE – Stadthalle

7.10.22: Neuruppin, DE – Kulturkirche

7.29.22: Gotha, DE – Schloß Friedenstein

8.4.22: Steenwijkerwold, DL – Dicky Woodstock Festival

8.13.22: Mülheim, DE – MüGa-Park

8.20.22: Lichtaart, BE – Yesterdayland Festival

9.9.22: Vejle, DE – Musikteater

9.10.22: Knebel, DK – Fuglsøcentret

9.23.22: Belfast, UK – Waterfront Hall

10.5.22: Stockholm, SE – Cirkus-Arena

10.6.22: Malmö, SE – Teater

10.15.22: Fulda, DE – Esperanto Halle

10.16.22: Augsburg, DE – Kongress am Park

10.20.22: Friedrichshafen, DE – Graf Zeppelin Haus

10.28.22: Dillingen, DE – Lokschuppen

11.9.22: Brisbane, AUS – Rock The Boat

12.9.22: Mannheim, DE – Rosengarten

12.11.22: Dessau, DE – Anhalt Arena

12.12.22: Berlin, DE – Friedrichstadtpalast

12.13.22: Dresden, DE – Kulturpalast

12.14.22: Leipzig, DE – Arena

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.