FIREFLY Announces 2022 Festival Lineup Featuring Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Halsey

FIREFLY is back with their 2022 lineup! The unparalleled East Coast music festival, nestled in Delaware’s picturesque Woodlands, has announced its 2022 festival dates for September. The 2022 Firefly Music Festival, in conjunction with AEG Presents, will feature headlining sets from Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Halsey.

Check out the full lineup below and sign up for exclusive presale access at fireflyfestival.com for your chance to secure weekend passes at the lowest price possible! Presale begins Friday, February 25 at 10 am ET.

The festival’s stellar line up will include performances by (in ABC order):

100 gecs

Alexander 23

All Time Low

Anna of the North

AmyElle

Ashnikko

Avril Lavigne

Bakar

Bankrol Hayden

Benny The Butcher

Big Sean

Bleachers

Casmalia

Chai

Charli XCX

Chloe Moriondo

Cloonee

Cochise

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cordae

Daisy the Great

Dayglow

Dorian Electra

Dua Lipa

Elderbrook

Emmy Meli

Ezra Furman

flor

ford.

GAYLE

Girl Talk

Green Day

Gryffin

Gunna

Gus Dapperton

Halsey

Indigo De Souza

Jamie xx

John Summit

Jordana

Jungle

Little Simz

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Mallrat

Manchester Orchestra

Mannequin Pussy

Matt Maeson

Mod Sun

My Chemical Romance

Neil Frances

Phantoms

Porter Robinson

Princess Nokia

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Renforshort

Sadie Jean

SAINt JHN

San Holo

SEB

Ship Wrek

spill tab

Sueco

The Backseat Lovers

The Brook & The Bluff

The Head And The Heart

The Kid LAROI

The Regrettes

Tsu Nami

VNSSA

Wax Motif

Weezer

Wenzday

Weston Estate

Whipped Cream

Willow

Wolf Alice

Yung Bae

YUNGBLUD

Zedd

As the largest East Coast camping festival, Firefly has earned its reputation as one of the country’s rite-of-passage destinations for music lovers across the U.S. With a similar approach to bringing fans the larger-than-life experiences that helped establish the likes of internationally renowned festivals like Glastonbury and as ‘bucket list’ events, Firefly has grown into one of the biggest, most-beloved music weekends in America. After last year’s rapturous return, Firefly 2022 is packed full of everything that makes the festival so special – incredible sets from iconic artists, the best food and beverage offerings within the Delaware Valley, treehouse DJ sets, spirited drag brunches and a joyful pride parade; unique, moments that give Firefly its characteristic sense of fun, flare and community.

Pass Prices Starting At:

Weekend GA: $299

Weekend VIP: $739

Weekend SUPER VIP: $2,699

Firefly Music Festival is conveniently located within driving distance from major metropolitan areas on the East Coast, including Philadelphia (under two hours), Baltimore (under two hours), Washington D.C (under two hours) and New York City (three hours). Fans can also take advantage of Amtrak service to Wilmington, Delaware as well as SEPTA and Greyhound bus line service.

Firefly 2022 will be presented in accordance with all applicable COVID-19 mandates. Please visit our website for more information.

Visit FireflyFestival.com for more information.

