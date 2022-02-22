FIREFLY Announces 2022 Festival Lineup Featuring Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Halsey

FIREFLY is back with their 2022 lineup! The unparalleled East Coast music festival, nestled in Delaware’s picturesque Woodlands, has announced its 2022 festival dates for September. The 2022 Firefly Music Festival, in conjunction with AEG Presents, will feature headlining sets from Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Halsey.
Check out the full lineup below and sign up for exclusive presale access at fireflyfestival.com for your chance to secure weekend passes at the lowest price possible! Presale begins Friday, February 25 at 10 am ET.
The festival’s stellar line up will include performances by (in ABC order):
100 gecs
Alexander 23
All Time Low
Anna of the North
AmyElle
Ashnikko
Avril Lavigne
Bakar
Bankrol Hayden
Benny The Butcher
Big Sean
Bleachers
Casmalia
Chai
Charli XCX
Chloe Moriondo
Cloonee
Cochise
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cordae
Daisy the Great
Dayglow
Dorian Electra
Dua Lipa
Elderbrook
Emmy Meli
Ezra Furman
flor
ford.
GAYLE
Girl Talk
Green Day
Gryffin
Gunna
Gus Dapperton
Halsey
Indigo De Souza
Jamie xx
John Summit
Jordana
Jungle
Little Simz
Loud Luxury
Lucii
Mallrat
Manchester Orchestra
Mannequin Pussy
Matt Maeson
Mod Sun
My Chemical Romance
Neil Frances
Phantoms
Porter Robinson
Princess Nokia
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Renforshort
Sadie Jean
SAINt JHN
San Holo
SEB
Ship Wrek
spill tab
Sueco
The Backseat Lovers
The Brook & The Bluff
The Head And The Heart
The Kid LAROI
The Regrettes
Tsu Nami
VNSSA
Wax Motif
Weezer
Wenzday
Weston Estate
Whipped Cream
Willow
Wolf Alice
Yung Bae
YUNGBLUD
Zedd
As the largest East Coast camping festival, Firefly has earned its reputation as one of the country’s rite-of-passage destinations for music lovers across the U.S. With a similar approach to bringing fans the larger-than-life experiences that helped establish the likes of internationally renowned festivals like Glastonbury and as ‘bucket list’ events, Firefly has grown into one of the biggest, most-beloved music weekends in America. After last year’s rapturous return, Firefly 2022 is packed full of everything that makes the festival so special – incredible sets from iconic artists, the best food and beverage offerings within the Delaware Valley, treehouse DJ sets, spirited drag brunches and a joyful pride parade; unique, moments that give Firefly its characteristic sense of fun, flare and community.
Pass Prices Starting At:
Weekend GA: $299
Weekend VIP: $739
Weekend SUPER VIP: $2,699
Firefly Music Festival is conveniently located within driving distance from major metropolitan areas on the East Coast, including Philadelphia (under two hours), Baltimore (under two hours), Washington D.C (under two hours) and New York City (three hours). Fans can also take advantage of Amtrak service to Wilmington, Delaware as well as SEPTA and Greyhound bus line service.
Firefly 2022 will be presented in accordance with all applicable COVID-19 mandates. Please visit our website for more information.
Visit FireflyFestival.com for more information.
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.