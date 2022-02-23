JEWEL Announces First Studio Album in 7 Years; ‘Freewheelin’ Woman’ Set For April Release!

Four-time Grammy-nominated, Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Jewel announces Freewheelin’ Woman, her first new studio album in seven years due out on April 15th via her own Words Matter Music. The new album presents Jewel’s boldest and most unbridled body of work to date, revealing entirely new dimensions of her breathtaking voice. The Alaskan native also shared her brand new single “Dancing Slow,” featuring Train, who she’ll join on their recently announced North American Summer 2022 tour. Kicking off June 8th in Mansfield, MA, the tour makes 35+ stops including New York, Nashville, Dallas, San Diego, and more before concluding on August 6th at the legendary Red Rocks venue in Colorado, Jewel’s home state.

In sharing the new single, Jewel explains, “‘Dancing Slow’ is ultimately about the ebb and flow of life, and cherishing those moments of certainty that are shared when you’re with a trusted companion. It feels like time slows down for a moment. I’m so glad Train was able to join me on this track, with Pat Monahan’s sweet vocals adding another layer to the melody.”

The follow-up to Jewel’s self-produced and critically praised 2015 album Picking Up the Pieces, Freewheelin’ Woman finds Jewel working with producer Butch Walker (Taylor Swift, Gavin DeGraw, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness), dreaming up a soulful and groove-heavy sound partly inspired by the classic R&B records made at Muscle Shoals.

“I cut my teeth on singers like Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan and got into those Muscle Shoals records a little later on, and for some reason that’s where my voice and my writing wanted to go on this album,” says Jewel, who recorded Freewheelin’ Woman live with a full band. Along with lending the album a gritty vitality, that approach helped to capture the unfettered vocal work she’s increasingly brought to her live show in recent years. On “Dance Sing Laugh Love”—the album’s uplifting and luminous centerpiece—Jewel’s vocals hit a particularly thrilling intensity as she shares her insight on living in resistance to cynicism.

“No More Tears” feat. Darius Rucker set the standard for the album’s illuminating quality. In its soul-stirring homage to those who’ve endured hardship of all kinds, the song unfolds in warm gospel harmonies and smoldering piano melodies, taking on an exquisite power as Jewel and Rucker’s vocals merge at the bridge.

Elsewhere on Freewheelin’ Woman, Jewel embodies an irresistibly elated mood. A wildly catchy pop confection, “Alibis” revels in the radiant clarity that comes from conquering heartache, her voice telegraphing a carefree self-possession at the track’s sing-along-ready chorus.

A passionate mental-health advocate who struggled through a period of homelessness as a teenager, Jewel has been working alongside her Foundation, the Inspiring Children Foundation, for nearly two decades to provide mentorship and mental-health resources for at-risk youth. During the pandemic, Jewel expanded her outreach to help those in need build community and connection and, in turn, protect against the silent symptoms of COVID-19: anxiety, depression, and isolation.

Jewel has also partnered with SaksWorks to bring mental health to the workplace. Together with her Foundation, she is creating a curriculum for wellness to create a better work environment.

FREEWHEELIN’ WOMAN TRACKLIST

1. Long Way Round (Woohoo)

2. Dancing Slow feat. Train

3. Alibis

4. Grateful

5. Half Life

6. Almost

7. Dance Sing Laugh Love

8. Living With Your Memory

9. No More Tears feat. Darius Rucker

10. When You Loved Me

11. Love Wins

12. Nothing But Love

JEWEL TOUR DATES WITH TRAIN & BLUES TRAVELER

Jewel (direct support across all dates), Blues Traveler (all dates except Red Rocks)

Wed, Jun 08 – Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center*

Fri, Jun 10 – Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Sat, Jun 11 – Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

Sun, Jun 12 – Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

Tue, Jun 14 – Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion*

Wed, Jun 15 – Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live*

Fri, Jun 17 – Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Sat, Jun 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center^

Sun, Jun 19 – Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center^

Tue, Jun 21 – Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater^

Fri, Jun 24 – West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

Sat, Jun 25 – Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sun, Jun 26 – Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place^

Tue, Jun 28 – Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

Thu, Jun 30 – Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion^

Fri, Jul 1 – Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

Sat, Jul 2 – Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^

Thu, Jul 07 – Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

Fri, Jul 08 – Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

Sat, Jul 09 – Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater^

Sun, Jul 10 – Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage^

Tue, Jul 12 – Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Wed, Jul 13 – Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center*

Fri, Jul 15 – Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago*

Sat, Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis*

Sun, Jul 17 – Rogers, AR Walmart Amp*

Tue, Jul 19 – Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Wed, Jul 20 – Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion*

Thu, Jul 21 – The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

Sat, Jul 23 – Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater*

Sun, Jul 24 – Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion*

Tue, Jul 26 – San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Fri, Jul 29 – Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater*

Sat, Jul 30 – Concord, CA Concord Pavilion*

Sun, Jul 31 – Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Tue, Aug 02 – Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena*

Wed, Aug 03 – Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sat, Aug 06 – Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

*Thunderstorm Artis

^Will Anderson

ABOUT JEWEL:

Jewel went from a girl who grew up with no running water on an Alaskan homestead, to a homeless teenager in San Diego, to an award winning, multi-platinum recording artist who released one of the best-selling debuts of all time. Through her career Jewel has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has earned 26 nominations for such awards as the GRAMMYs, American Music Awards, MTV Awards, VH1 Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Country Music Awards, winning eight times. Jewel has been featured on the cover of TIME Magazine, Rolling Stone, has performed on Saturday Night Live, at the Super Bowl and the NBA Finals, for the Pope and the President of the United States. She is one of the few singer songwriters to top the chart in every genre she wrote for- Folk, Pop, Club, Country, Standards, Children’s and Holiday music.

