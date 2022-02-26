GHOST HOUNDS Release Bluesy New Single “Baby We’re Through”

blues-rock band Ghost Hounds released their new single, “Baby We’re Through,” via Maple House Records. Written and produced by guitarist Thomas Tull and songwriter, producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Paul Westerberg and the Replacements), the track’s bluesy and upbeat melody turn a breakup song into something to get up and dance to. As Tré Nation sings, “Baby we’re done, I said you ain’t the one,” the instrumentation contradicts an otherwise sad sentiment, as lively and distorted electric guitars generate a vibrant tone. This is the first single to be released off of the band’s upcoming blues EP. Listen HERE.

Of the song guitarist Johnny Baab says, “‘Baby We’re Through’ stays right on the ‘one’ the whole time, which lets us all really dig into the tune. The lyrics are something we can all relate to, while still keeping it positive. It’s all about the vibe.”

In September 2021, Ghost Hounds released their sophomore album, A Little Calamity, which they played on a 7 night run last fall with The Rolling Stones. The thirteen track record features the self-aware single, “Half My Fault,” the nostalgic, “Good Old Days” and their striking first single, “Between Me and the Devil.” At the top of 2020, the band had just finished a year of touring and decided to hole up in the studio together, feeling as though their collaborative spark was reaching new heights. What happened next can only be described as a musical conversation as each member blazed brighter than ever, while they worked on what would become their second album.

As if baptized in the Mississippi Delta and blasted through Birmingham’s billowing smokestacks, six kindred, yet individual musical spirits congregate in Ghost Hounds. The Pittsburgh, PA sextet—Tre’ Nation [vocals], Johnny Baab [guitar], Thomas Tull [guitar], Bennett Miller [bass], Blaise Lanzetta [drums], and Joe Munroe [keys]—conjure rock ‘n’ roll with a bluesy bent that’s fiery enough for your vinyl collection and fresh enough to light up any 21st century festival. Ghost Hounds unleashed their full-length debut, Roses Are Black, in 2019. Their single, “Bad News” appeared in the blockbuster adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog. Throughout the year, they opened for Bob Seger on his final tour and the Rolling Stones at FedEx Field in Washington D.C. Receiving acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, the group sharpened this signature style on their second full-length offering, A Little Calamity [Maple House Records], led by singles “Between Me and The Devil” and “Good Old Days,” which they played while opening for The Rolling Stones in the fall of 2021.

