Ghost Hounds Debut “Half My Fault” Single From Newly Released ‘A Little Calamity’ Album!

Today, blues-rock band Ghost Hounds released their sophomore album, A Little Calamity, via Maple House Records. The thirteen track record features their brand new song, “Half My Fault” written by guitarist Thomas Tull and songwriter, producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Paul Westerberg and the Replacements), as well as their nostalgic second single, “Good Old Days” and their striking first single, “Between Me and the Devil.”

At the top of 2020, the band had just finished a year of touring and decided to hole up in the studio together, feeling as though their collaborative spark was reaching new heights. What happened next can only be described as a musical conversation as each member blazed brighter than ever, while they worked on what would become their second album. heights. What happened next can only be described as a musical conversation as each member blazed brighter than ever, while they worked on what would become their second album. Listen to ‘A Little Calamity’ here.

“I am incredibly proud of the writing and performances on this album,” Thomas says. “As a musician and a writer the biggest goal is to take concepts and stories that live in your head and have them translated in the studio. Having that vision come to life in exactly the way you intended is the greatest feeling and that’s exactly what we’ve accomplished with this album.”

Their newest single “Half My Fault” encapsulates the awareness that many people are too stubborn for their own good, including yourself. Between Tré Nation’s vocal chops and the interplay of guitars, you are left to think about the part you’ve played in conflict and whether you’re partly to blame. The accompanying visual, directed by Jay Arcansalin, features a bunch of young kids playing the part of each band member rehearsing in their parent’s garage as young Tré grapples with saying goodbye to his first love. Arcansalin even includes some easter eggs in the video including the Brooklyn shirt young Johnny Baab wears, in reference to his hometown, and the house number being 412, the area code of Pittsburgh, where the band is based.

“‘Half My Fault’ deals with the stubbornness of society,” Tré says. “The video plays into that idea with a lighthearted point of view with every detail either paying homage to the conception of the band, our respective childhoods, or the great city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

‘A LITTLE CALAMITY’ TRACKLISTING

Half My Fault Between Me and the Devil Good Old Days Sleight of Hand Tears for Another Little Calamity Thunder Road feat. Sasha Allen Someone Just For Me Shadowcaster feat. Sasha Allen Firefly Mountain Rain End of the Line Good Old Days (unplugged)

MORE ABOUT GHOST HOUNDS

As if baptized in the Mississippi Delta and blasted through Birmingham’s billowing smokestacks, six kindred, yet individual musical spirits congregate in Ghost Hounds. The Pittsburgh, PA sextet—Tre’ Nation [vocals], Johnny Baab [guitar], Thomas Tull [guitar], Bennett Miller [bass], Blaise Lanzetta [drums], and Joe Munroe [keys]—conjure rock ‘n’ roll with a bluesy bent that’s fiery enough for your vinyl collection and fresh enough to light up any 21st century festival. Ghost Hounds unleashed their full-length debut, Roses Are Black, in 2019. Their single, “Bad News” appeared in the blockbuster adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog. Throughout the year, they opened for Bob Seger on his final tour and the Rolling Stones at FedEx Field in Washington D.C. Receiving acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, the group sharpen this signature style on their second full-length offering, A Little Calamity [Maple House Records], led by singles “Between Me and The Devil” and “Good Old Days.”

