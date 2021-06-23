Ghost Hounds Release Video For “Between Me and the Devil” Via Maple House Records

Ghost Hounds have released the accompanying video for their newest single, “Between Me and the Devil,” via Maple House Records. Directed by Jay Arcansalin, the visual emulates the legend of Robert Johnson, in which Johnson makes a deal with the devil in trading his soul for mastery of the guitar. Similarly, we watch as lead singer, Tre’ Nation, makes a deal with a record label in trading his soul for a successful music career. As this plays out we hear Nation sing, “The only reason I’m keepin’ my soul is / I already gave you my heart,” insinuating that his love for music will help him to overcome any hardship he may face due to the deal he’s made. Check the fiery track below!

Released on June 11th, “Between Me and the Devil” was written and produced by guitarist Thomas Tull, and songwriter, producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Paul Westerberg and the Replacements). It is the first offering off of their upcoming sophomore album coming later this fall. The bluesy rock melody paired with Nation’s passionate vocal sends their message loud and clear to everyone who’s listening. Listen HERE.

“I have always been fascinated with the story of blues legend Robert Johnson,” Tull said. “His deal at the crossroads and mythology in the blues inspired the idea of the song and video.”

Ghost Hounds, are a rock ‘n’ blues band hailing from Pittsburgh, PA. The band’s classic rock ‘n’ roll guitar tunes are the result of both Thomas Tull and Brooklyn native guitarist Johnny Baab, while the driving forces on bass and drums are Bennett Miller and Blaise Lanzetta respectively, with Joe Munroe on keys. Fronted by lead singer, Tré Nation, whose voice was simply made for rock, Ghost Hounds are a modern day rock band that plays blues inspired rock in such a way that proves that rock is not only alive, but thriving for the next generation of rock fans.

The band has spent the last year gearing up for what is sure to be a summer to be remembered as far as rock goes. Following up their 2019 album, Roses are Black, is a new live album, Ghost Hounds Live, out now. Each track on the album was recorded during the summer of 2019 while on tour with The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, and Bob Seger. The live album is just a teaser of what’s to come.

