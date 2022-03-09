The Nic Cage Renaissance Reaches Its Peak New Trailer For ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’

We’ve reached the summit of the Nic Cage renaissance as the official trailer for the much-buzzed-about film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, has arrived.

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film stars the legendary Nicolas Cage alongside Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, with Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish.

The film is slated to hit theaters on April 22, 2002 via Lionsgate.

Official Synopsis: Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.

