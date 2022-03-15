Wolf Alice Expand 2022 North American Tour – Fall Dates Added!

London, England’s Wolf Alice have announced an expansion of their incredible run of 2022 North American shows. The additional dates are a part of the band’s worldwide tour in support of their Mercury-prize nominated album Blue Weekend (Dirty Hit/RCA Records). The fall dates kick off on September 27th at Terminal 5 in New York and will make its way around the U.S. and parts of Canada.

Full dates below. Tickets will be available this Friday, March 18th at 10am Local time.

These shows are in addition to previously announced spring North American dates, which start next week. Wolf Alice will also be supporting Harry Styles for a portion of his European tour this summer, as well as joining Halseyand Bleachers for select shows in the U.S. this June. They will also be playing at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas this October.

Blue Weekend is the follow-up to 2018’s, Mercury-prize winning Visions Of A Life, a record that cemented the band’s position as one of the UK’s most exciting bands. Indeed, Blue Weekend, which was produced by Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Björk, Brian Eno, Florence + The Machine), sees Wolf Alice embrace a newfound boldness and vulnerability in equal measure. Following an avalanche of critical praise and DSP playlisting across the world, Blue Weekend was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize, making Wolf Alice one of the only artists to be nominated for every single album they’ve released. Most recently, the band has garnered a BRIT for Best Group and NME award for Best Festival Headliner.

Wolf Alice are Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass) and Joel Amey (drums, vocals). It has been a decade since the band began as a duo of Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie, then later expanding to a four-piece, with Joel Amey and Theo Ellis joining the group. Since then, the band saw their 2015 debut album My Love Is Cool soar to #2 on the UK charts, their sophomore album Visions Of A Life win the 2018 Hyundai Mercury prize, and a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Performance.

Wolf Alice North America 2022 Tour Dates

Mon-Mar-21 Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead

Tue-Mar-22 Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu-Mar-24 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Fri-Mar-25 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Sat-Mar-26 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live

Mon-Mar-28 Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

Tue-Mar-29 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Wed-Mar-30 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Fri-Apr-1 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sat-Apr-2 Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

Tue-Apr-5 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

Wed-Apr-6 Madison, WI @ Majestic

Fri-Apr-8 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

Mon-Apr-11 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Tue-Apr-12 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Thu-Apr-14 Austin, TX @ Emos’

Fri-Apr-15 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat-Apr-16 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Mon-Jun-20 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tue-Jun-21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

Sat-Sep-24 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

Tue-Sep-27 New York, NY @ Terminal 5~

Thu-Sep-29 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground~

Fri-Sep-30 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live~

Sat-Oct-1 Albany, NY @ Empire Live~

Mon-Oct-3 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall~

Tue-Oct-4 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall~

Thu-Oct-6 Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre~

Fri-Oct-7 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore~

Sat-Oct-8 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman~

Mon-Oct-10 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre~

Tue-Oct-11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex – Grand~

Thu-Oct-13 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO~

Fri-Oct-14 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore~

Sat-Oct-15 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom~

Mon-Oct-17 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore~

~-new dates

*-opening for Bleachers

#- opening for Halsey

