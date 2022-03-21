Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022: Official Artist Lineups and Dates Announced!

Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, Live Nation, and the Outlaw Music Festival Tour are thrilled to be back on the road again. Willie will be live and in concert with his family and friends, including Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid and more as part of the 20+stop tour starting this summer.

(For artists performing in various cities, please refer to the specific market lineups listed below.)



Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 25, at 10 AM (local for each venue). VIP packages including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise will be available. Citi is the official card of the Outlaw Music Festival. Citi is the official card of the Outlaw Music Festival. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 22, at 10 AM local until Thursday, March 24, at 10 PM local through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” says Willie Nelson.

“Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night”, said Keith Wortman (Co-Founder Outlaw Music Festival Tour), we are honored to present these once in a lifetime lineups all over the country.”

Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer will also be joining the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour as the “Official Hard Seltzer” hosting pop up experiences, giveaways and more at select dates.

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson have developed it into one of North America’s biggest annual touring franchises. Musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour, sharing unforgettable music memories and unique vendor villages with local food, drinks and shopping in Live Nation amphitheaters across the country.

INFORMATION ON INDIVIDUAL OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:

Friday, June 24, 2022

St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

Sunday, June 26, 2022

Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

Friday, July 1, 2022

Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Brothers Osborne

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brothers Osborne

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

Friday, July 29, 2022

Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

Friday, August 12, 2022

Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Friday, September 9, 2022

Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Friday, September 16, 2022

Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Friday, September 23, 2022

Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

For complete Outlaw Music Festival tour details, please visit: http://outlawmusicfestival.com

#OutlawMusicFestival

About Blackbird Presents:

Blackbird Presents is an award-winning creator and producer of premium music-driven content via a range of strategies, including all-star concert events, tours, festivals, broadcast specials, and films. Its projects feature the biggest music stars in the world (including Dolly Parton, Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, George Strait, Steven Tyler, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Jimmy Buffett, The Roots, Carlos Santana, Peter Gabriel, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Brandi Carlile, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire, John Mayer, Kacey Musgraves, Darius Rucker, Jack Johnson, Robert Plant, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Juanes, Van Morrison, Sturgill Simpson, Lady A, Little Big Town, Ringo Starr, Idina Menzel, Becky G, Nathaniel Rateliff, and many others), produced for a portfolio of studio and network partners including CBS, Viacom, A&E, AMC, CMT, Live Nation, AEG, Nederlander, Facebook, PBS and more. Recent music, film, and television projects include Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw, Biography: Kenny Rogers, Imagine: John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert, Peace Through Music: A Global Event For Social Justice, Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard, The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson, Outlaw: Celebrating The Music of Waylon Jennings, I’ll Take You There: Celebrating 75 Years of Mavis Staples, The Life and Songs of Emmylou Harris, The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music, and All My Friends: Celebrating The Songs and Voice of Gregg Allman, which earned a GRAMMY? Award nomination for Gregg Allman and Taj Mahal’s awe-inspiring performance of Statesboro Blues.

