beabadoobee Releases “Talk” Single with Video and Announces ‘Beatopia’ Album

Critically acclaimed, award-winning Gen Z icon beabadoobee has released her brand-new single and video “Talk” alongside the announcement of her upcoming sophomore studio album Beatopia (pronounced Bay-A-Toe-Pee-Uh), out July 15 via DirtyHit – a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a 7-year-old beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since.

PRESS HERE to listen to lead single “Talk,” a hazy pop-rock jam which arrives accompanied by a high-energy video featuring 150 of Bea’s biggest fans and her close circle of friends, directed by Alexandra Leese and LukeCasey. Check out the video below!

PRESS HERE to pre-order Beatopia which houses Bea’s most impressive work to date and marks a huge progression as she traverses fuzzy rock, classic singer-songwriter, psychedelia, midwest emo, and outright pop, while remaining undeniably herself throughout.

“I wrote ‘Talk’ just after my first album. I was obsessed with Tuesday because I thought it was the best night to go out, not too much chaos but just enough to have a good time,” says Bea on the inspiration for the track. “Generally, it’s about doing things that aren’t necessarily healthy or great for you, but you can’t help indulging. It’s like that unavoidable feeling that you get. You can’t get rid of it, and you know it’s bad, but you love it really, and its whatever, so you do it anyways.”

Kicking off this April with her debut Coachella performances, beabadoobee will be embarking on a U.S. run of select shows that will see her headline major cities including LosAngeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, and more, before taking the stage as direct support on Halsey’s Love and Power arena tour, performing at The Governors Ball, and joining the east coast leg of Bleachers’ tour which will include a performance at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall. PRESS HERE for tickets.

Also announced today, beabadoobee will be embarking on a run of headline shows in the UK this October, culminating in a huge show at London’s legendary Brixton Academy. The release of “Talk” kicks off beabadoobee’s biggest and most exciting year to date festival shows worldwide including Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, Summer Sonic, Mad Cool, Rock En Seine, Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT and more. See below for full list of tour dates.

Racking up more than 4.6 billion global streams and major critical acclaim, Bea has been on a skyrocketing trajectory over the past few years. Bea’s critically acclaimed 2020 debut album Fake It Flowers established her as a one of music’s most buzzed-about talents, earned her a late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing standout hit “Care,” and drew mainstream and tastemaker praise on both sides of the pond. Her most recent EP Our Extended Play, seen as an artistic bridge between Fake It Flowers and her upcoming album Beatopia, appeared on numerous “best of” lists and landed her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing the ‘90s-infused, guitar-driven “Last Day On Earth.”

‘Beatopia Track’ List:

Beatopia Cultsong

10:36

Sunny Day

See you Soon

Ripples

the perfect pair

broken cd

Talk

Lovesong

Pictures of Us

fairy song

Don’t get the deal

tinkerbell is overrated (feat. PinkPantheress)

You’re here that’s the thing

2022 TOUR DATES

April 17 – Coachella (Weekend 1) – Indio, CA

April 18 – 24 Oxford – Las Vegas, NV

April 20 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

April 22 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

April 24 – Coachella (Weekend 2) – Indio, CA

April 25 – The Glass House – Pomona, CA

April 26 – Humphrey’s – San Diego, CA

May 17 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater – West Palm Beach, FL *

May 19 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL *

May 20 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

May 21 – Hangout Festival – Gulf Shores, AL

May 23 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

May 24 – FirstBank Amphitheatre – Franklin, TN *

May 25 – FirstBank Amphitheatre – Franklin, TN *

May 27 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

May 28 – Waterfront Park – Louisville, KY *

May 29 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI *

June 01 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA *

June 03 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ *

June 05 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON *

June 07 – The National – Richmond, VA

June 08 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD *

June 10 – The Governors Ball (Citi Field) – New York, NY

June 11 – Rock The Garden – Minneapolis, MN

June 18 – Rock For People Fest – Hradec Králové, Czech Republic

June 25 – Glastonbury Festival – Glastonbury, UK

July 07 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

July 08 – TRNSMT Festival – Glasgow, Scotland

July 10 – Ruisrock Festival – Turku, Finland

July 15 – Finsbury Park – London, UK

July 22 – Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME ^

July 23 – Fort Adams State Park – Newport, RI ^

July 26 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY ^

July 27 – ARTPARK Amphitheater – Lewiston, NY ^

July 29 – Brewery Ommegang – Cooperstown, NY ^

July 30 – Osheaga Fest – Montréal, QC

August 09 – Way Out West Festival – Gothenburg, Sweden

August 10 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, Hungary

August 11 – Oya Festival – Oslo, Norway

August 20 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 21 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 24 – Zurich Openair Festival – Zurich, Switzerland

August 25 – Rock En Seine Festival – Paris, France

October 04 – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, UK

October 05 – Ulster Hall – Belfast, UK

October 07 – O2 Academy – Bristol, UK

October 08 – UEA – Norwich, UK

October 10 – Rock City – Nottingham, UK

October 11 – NX – Newcastle, UK

October 13 – Manchester Academy – Manchester, UK

October 14 – Foundry – Sheffield, UK

October 17 – Chalk – Brighton, UK

October 18 – Engine Rooms – Southampton, UK

October 19 – O2 Brixton Academy – London, UK

* As main support for Halsey on her Love and Power arena tour

^ As main support for Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers

About beabadoobee

One of music’s most exciting new artists, beabadoobee has been on a stratospheric rise with her flawless output of confessional bedroom pop songs and a dedicated Gen-Z fanbase. The release of Bea’s 2020 debut album Fake It Flowers, which debuted in top 10 of the UK charts, cemented Bea as a fast-rising one to watch. A raw, confessional album with real trauma at its heart, the LP features the delicate sounds of her early EPs and huge jangling guitar anthems on songs like “Worth It” and “Sorry.” Her latest EP Our Extended Play featured “Last Day On Earth” and “Cologne,” and was co-written and produced by MattyHealy and George Daniels of The 1975, capturing the period of artistic growth and personal discovery that followed Fake It Flowers.

At just 21 years old, Bea has been championed by and has received major critical acclaim from New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vogue, Wall Street Journal, Teen Vogue, The FADER, i-D, Consequence, Paper, Pigeons and Planes, Dazed, Cosmopolitan, Stereogum, Nylon, Complex, NME, The Guardian, Vulture, UPROXX, and more. Having previously toured with The 1975 and indie pop star Clairo, Bea received a billboard in Times Square as part of YouTube’s global artist development program and was named one of Apple’s Up Next artists in 2021. Bea was also nominated for the BRITs Rising Star Award following her two critically-lauded 2019 EPs Space Cadet and Loveworm before having her name put forward as the BBC Sound of 2020. Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Bea Kristi began recording music as beabadoobee in 2017 and signed with Dirty Hit following the success of her viral single “Coffee” which was sampled years later in 2020’s sixth most streamed song of the summer “death bed (coffee for your head)” – a song which climbed into the Top 20 chart in 27 countries and brought Bea her first RIAA Platinum Certification. She has built her huge, dedicated Gen-Z fan base with her flawless output of confessional bedroom pop songs and DIY aesthetic since the release of her first acoustic songs, crafted in her childhood bedroom, that nod to her 90’s grunge heroes.

