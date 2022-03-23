FLANNEL NATION FESTIVAL: A Celebration of The 90’s Set To Rock Southern California This Summer!

The ‘80s were neon and big hair; then the styles changed and the music changed with it. Flannel and long hair came into play and the world saw the rise of bands like Alice in Chains and Stone Temple Pilots. But along with the Seattle scene, there were a plethora of bands that broke style molds like the fuzz guitar of FILTER, the poppy hooks of Soul Asylum, Sponge, Everclear, and many more.

This summer, the ‘90s return to SoCal: on the water, in the Port of Los Angeles! The 2022 ‘Flannel Nation Festival’ will feature live music with some of the era’s top bands, tons of delicious food trucks, craft beer, a full bar, and lots of retail vendors for shopping, 12-acres of space, and the Lane Victory battleship parked on-site!

Mark your calendar, pull out the Doc Martins and Converse, bring the kids, the wife, the whole family, and bring your thirst for fun! — Tickets are now available for purchase at this location – Click here!

The lineup for this epic event includes Everclear, Soul Asylum, Candlebox, Filter, Cracker, Fastball, Sponge, and a special guest headliner that is still to be announced! More bands will be added in the days to come.

Visit the official site of the event at www.flannelnation.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.