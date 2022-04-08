FOZZY Unleash Official Music Video For “I STILL BURN” From Upcoming ‘Boombox’ Album

More than two decades into their journey as an unrelenting force of Rock n’ Roll dreams come true, FOZZY are enjoying the biggest peak of their career to date! Last month, the band released their new single, “I Still Burn”, which quickly became the NUMBER ONE added song on rock radio…and today they release the visually explosive new video for the song, a critically acclaimed short film, that is as artistic as it is exciting!

Check out the video for “I Still Burn” below:

Speaking about their new single, frontman Chris Jericho comments: “I Still Burn is the story of the dreams, the passion and the fire that lies within all of us to be the absolute best we can be…and to do WHATEVER it takes to achieve the goals that make our dreams come true! The sacrifices, the losses, and the triumphs that we have all experienced make up the lyrical DNA of this song. I Still Burn is Fozzy’s mission statement, our life’s work and our destiny…and we are so proud to share this message of victory with our Fozzy family!! Plus, Rich’s guitar solo fuckin rules!!!”

Rich Ward (lead guitar) adds: “My entire career has been about pushing to the summit of the climb, never satisfied with boiling water with the Sherpas at Base Camp 2. I’ve been touring and making records for three decades, and I remain as passionate as ever. I Still Burn is the story of the fire that fuels that passion. This is our story!”

The new album from Fozzy, ‘Boombox’, will see a May 6th, 2022 release via Sony Music. Pre-order for the record is available HERE.

The 2022 Fozzy “Save The World Tour” continues to light up stages in the US! The first live shows featuring the new single, “I Still Burn”, a complete list of the remaining dates can be found below.

FOZZY SAVE THE WORLD 2022 U.S. TOUR DATES

w/ special guests GFM, KrashKarma, and The Nocturnal Affair

April 8 – Portland, ME @ Aura

April 9 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

April 10 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

April 11 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

April 14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

April 15 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

April 16 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

April 17 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

April 18 – Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

April 28 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall

April 29 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

April 30 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

May 1 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

May 2 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

May 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky A Go-Go

May 6 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Grove Amphitheater

May 7 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

May 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

May 9 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

May 12 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

May 13 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

May 14 – Wichita, KS @ Temple Live

May 15 – Ft. Smith, AR @ Temple Live

May 16 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

About FOZZY:

After touring the world and building a loyal fanbase for the better part of twenty years, Fozzy is the epitome of what a killer rock n roll band should be: catchy, groovy, hooky, sweaty and most importantly, a GREAT EFFEN TIME!

With five consecutive TOP 20 singles, Fozzy is steadily becoming one of the most successful bands on Modern Rock Radio, with their breakthrough massive smash song “Judas” achieving Gold Record status of 500,000 units sold in February of 2022!

Rich Ward is one of the most versatile, talented riff machines & songwriters in rock n roll today. Chris Jericho’s skills as a frontman are second to none and his vocal style & range are both powerful and instantly recognizable. The spirited drumming of Grant Brooks compliments the blazing solos of Billy Grey and the rock star energy of bassist PJ Farley. These are five seasoned pros, whose electricity and charisma light up every stage they play on and every crowd they perform for. As a result, it’s no surprise that Fozzy has skyrocketed into one of the hottest rock acts in the world today.

The band inched up the ladder after releasing four progressively popular studio albums in the 2000s. However, it was 2012’s “Sin And Bones”, which featured the hit single “Sandpaper” (over 4.5 MILLION views on YouTube) that found the band reaching a level of legitimacy that drew a mass audience to drink in their trademark heavy melodic groove. The album eventually reached #143 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, but it was their next album, “Do You Wanna Start A War” (produced by Ward), released in the summer of 2014, that really blew the door open, debuting at #54 on Billboard and giving the band their first top 30 single in “Lights Go Out” which was blared in sports arenas nationwide.

But as much success as the band had enjoyed, nothing compared to the juggernaut of 2017’s “Judas” album. Released in May 2017, the aforementioned title track spent 5 weeks at NUMBER ONE on the highly influential ‘Big Uns Countdown’ on Sirius/XM’s Octane channel, amassed over 55 MILLION views for its video on YouTube, cracked the TOP 5 on the US Rock Radio Charts and is still heard by millions of fans worldwide weekly on TBS Network’s hugely popular “AEW Dynamite” program. The follow-up singles “Painless” hit Number 9 on the charts (almost 10 MILLION views on YouTube), “Burn Me Out” peaked at Number 18, “Nowhere To Run” cracked the Top Ten again and their most recent single “Sane”, (with its roller coaster themed video- one of the most thrilling & heart stopping ever made) landing at Number 8!

Now, with those massive songs in their arsenal and the new album “Boombox” cocked and ready to go, Fozzy looks forward to being back on the road for their Saving The World 2022 Tour. After sharing the stage in recent years with Metallica, Kiss, Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold, Shinedown, Slash, Three Days Grace, Nickelback, Steel Panther & Buckcherry, Fozzy is stoked to storm back on the stage to bring good times and kick ass tunes to their fans around the world… and elsewhere!

So get ready to experience the majesty and power of Fozzy LIVE once again and for Judas’ sake…please wear a helmet!

