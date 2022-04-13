‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition’ — Tickets NOW On-Sale For Exclusive Three-Day Screening Event!

Originally released in 1979, Star Trek: The Motion Picture became the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year and earned three Academy Award® nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and Best Music, Original Score. The film successfully launched the Star Trek franchise beyond the original television series, despite having been rushed to theatres with incomplete special effects and forced editing choices.

In 2001, director Robert Wise revisited the film to refine the edit and enhance the visual effects. His updated vision was released on DVD in standard definition and embraced by fans but has never been available in higher definition until now.

Fans will now have the opportunity to see this meticulously restored and remastered version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition on the big screen for the first time as Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures bring it to theatres for an exclusive three-day event on May 22, 23, and 25. Tickets are on sale NOW.

Tickets for Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Director’s Edition can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theatres; for a complete list of theatre locations visit the Fathom Events website (theatres and participants are subject to change). Please contact your local theatre for individual safety precautions.

