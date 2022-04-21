DANCE GAVIN DANCE Announce July Release Date For ‘Jackpot Juicer’ Album

Chart topping, Sacramento group, Dance Gavin Dance have announced the release of their new album JACKPOT JUICER today. The follow up to 2020’s AFTERBURNER which topped charts and debuted at #14 on the Billboard Top 200 with a digital only release, will be released on July 29th via Rise Records. Pre-Orders are available now HERE.
JACKPOT JUICER Track Listing
1. Untitled 2
2. Cream Of The Crop
3. Synergy (Feat. Rob Damiani)
4. Holy Ghost Spirit
5. For The Jeers
6. Ember
7. Pop Off!
8. One Man’s Cringe
9. Feels Bad Man
10. Die Another Day
11. Two Secret Weapons
12. Polka Dot Dobbins
13. Long Nights In Jail
14. Back On Deck
15. Current Events
16. Pray To God For Your Mother
17. Swallowed By Eternity
18. Have A Great Life
Dance Gavin Dance had to deal with the heartbreaking news last week that they’d lost their bassist and dear friend, Tim Feerick. They issued the following statement in the wake of the news:
“This past week has been the most challenging time in Dance Gavin Dance’s history. On Thursday, April 14th, we found out that we had lost Tim. While he was the bassist in the band, he was also our brother and best friend. Losing him is devastating. We were preparing to meet up this past weekend in Sacramento for a photoshoot and then rehearse this week ahead of Swanfest and the subsequent tour, when we heard the devastating news that he was no longer with us.
After the initial shock and sadness, it wasn’t long after that we were faced with some challenging decisions about the immediate future and our upcoming plans. After many internal discussions with our team and, most importantly, Tim’s family, we have decided to perform this year’s Swanfest and do the subsequent tour in honor and dedication to Tim. We will also move ahead with the announcement of our forthcoming album, later this week.
The main factor of this decision came from knowing who Tim was as a person and what he would have wanted. We are confident that he would be very disappointed if we were to postpone or cancel these dates. We received further affirmation of this from Tim’s parents, with their encouragement to perform these dates. In addition, music is our way of healing, and we, as the remaining members, desire to be together during this time and perform on stage to our fans the songs that he helped create. While no one can ever replace Tim or what he has brought to the band, we have asked Sergio Medina, a close friend to all of us and someone who has worked with Tim, to perform the bass duties for the upcoming shows.
We are planning a memorial to Tim at Swanfest, and the entire festival will be in dedication to him, as will all the following shows on the tour. We look forward to celebrating his life with the fans. While this is an immense tragedy for everyone that loved and respected Tim, he would want everyone to come out, be together and enjoy the music.
RIP Tim.”Will, Matt, Jon, Tilian & AndrewDance Gavin Dance”
As well as gathering with their fans for Swanfest this weekend, to celebrate Tim, Dance Gavin Dance will also be hitting the road for their Spring 2022 headlining tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moontooth from April 26 – May 20th, then will be hitting the road with Coheed & Cambria for a nationwide amphitheater tour of the US starting on July 12th and funning until August 17th.
Tickets are available now from www.dancegavindanceband.com. VIP packages are available now via dancegavindance.vip Full Dates below.
SWANFEST
Apr 23 | SWANFEST | Sacramento, CA |Heart Health Park
Dance Gavin Dance Spring Tour 2022
w/ Memphis May Fire, Volumes & Moontooth
Apr 26 | Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory
Apr 27 | Boise, ID | Revolution
Apr 29 | Wichita, KS | Cotillion
Apr 30 | Omaha, NE | Slowdown
May 01 | Des Moines, IA | Val Air
May 03 | Ft. Wayne, IN | Piere’s
May 04 | Cleveland, OH | Agora
May 06 | Grand Rapids, MI | The Intersection
May 07 | Milwaukee, WI | Eagles Ballroom
May 09 | Rochester, NY | Main Street Armory
May 10 | Albany, NY | Empire Live
May 11 | Hartford, CT | Webster Theater
May 13 | Richmond, VA | The National
May 14 | Raleigh, NC | The Ritz
May 15 | Columbia, SC | The Senate
May 17 | Ponte Vedra, FL | Concert Hall
May 19 | Knoxville, TN | Knoxville Auditorium
May 20 | Birmingham, AL | Sloss Furnaces
Dance Gavin Dance With Coheed & Cambria and Mothica
Jul 12 | Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Jul 13 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul 15 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Jul 16 | New Braunfels, TX | Whitewater Amphitheater
Jul 17 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Jul 19 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Jul 23 | Nashville, TN | Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Jul 24 | Charlotte, NC | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul 26 | Washington, DC | The Anthem
Jul 27 | Philadelphia, PA | Liacouras Center
Jul 29 | Boston, MA | Agganis Arena
Jul 30 | Queens, NY | Forest Hills Stadium
Aug 01 | Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE
Aug 02 | Pontiac, MI | Crofoot Festival Grounds
Aug 03 | Toronto, ON | RBC Echo Beach
Aug 05 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory
Aug 06 | Bridgeview, IL | Seat Geek Stadium
Aug 07 | Maryland Heights, MO | Saint Louis Music Park
Aug 09 | Englewood, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug 10 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex
Aug 12 | Los Angeles, CA | Shrine Outdoors
Aug 13 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
Aug 14 | Berkeley, CA | Greek Theatre
Aug 16 | Redmond, WA | Marymoor Park
Aug 17 | Troutdale, OR | Edgefield
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.