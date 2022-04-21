DANCE GAVIN DANCE Announce July Release Date For ‘Jackpot Juicer’ Album

Chart topping, Sacramento group, Dance Gavin Dance have announced the release of their new album JACKPOT JUICER today. The follow up to 2020’s AFTERBURNER which topped charts and debuted at #14 on the Billboard Top 200 with a digital only release, will be released on July 29th via Rise Records. Pre-Orders are available now HERE.

JACKPOT JUICER Track Listing

1. Untitled 2

2. Cream Of The Crop

3. Synergy (Feat. Rob Damiani)

4. Holy Ghost Spirit

5. For The Jeers

6. Ember

7. Pop Off!

8. One Man’s Cringe

9. Feels Bad Man

10. Die Another Day

11. Two Secret Weapons

12. Polka Dot Dobbins

13. Long Nights In Jail

14. Back On Deck

15. Current Events

16. Pray To God For Your Mother

17. Swallowed By Eternity

18. Have A Great Life

Dance Gavin Dance had to deal with the heartbreaking news last week that they’d lost their bassist and dear friend, Tim Feerick. They issued the following statement in the wake of the news:

“This past week has been the most challenging time in Dance Gavin Dance’s history. On Thursday, April 14th, we found out that we had lost Tim. While he was the bassist in the band, he was also our brother and best friend. Losing him is devastating. We were preparing to meet up this past weekend in Sacramento for a photoshoot and then rehearse this week ahead of Swanfest and the subsequent tour, when we heard the devastating news that he was no longer with us. After the initial shock and sadness, it wasn’t long after that we were faced with some challenging decisions about the immediate future and our upcoming plans. After many internal discussions with our team and, most importantly, Tim’s family, we have decided to perform this year’s Swanfest and do the subsequent tour in honor and dedication to Tim. We will also move ahead with the announcement of our forthcoming album, later this week. The main factor of this decision came from knowing who Tim was as a person and what he would have wanted. We are confident that he would be very disappointed if we were to postpone or cancel these dates. We received further affirmation of this from Tim’s parents, with their encouragement to perform these dates. In addition, music is our way of healing, and we, as the remaining members, desire to be together during this time and perform on stage to our fans the songs that he helped create. While no one can ever replace Tim or what he has brought to the band, we have asked Sergio Medina, a close friend to all of us and someone who has worked with Tim, to perform the bass duties for the upcoming shows. We are planning a memorial to Tim at Swanfest, and the entire festival will be in dedication to him, as will all the following shows on the tour. We look forward to celebrating his life with the fans. While this is an immense tragedy for everyone that loved and respected Tim, he would want everyone to come out, be together and enjoy the music. RIP Tim.”Will, Matt, Jon, Tilian & AndrewDance Gavin Dance”

As well as gathering with their fans for Swanfest this weekend, to celebrate Tim, Dance Gavin Dance will also be hitting the road for their Spring 2022 headlining tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moontooth from April 26 – May 20th, then will be hitting the road with Coheed & Cambria for a nationwide amphitheater tour of the US starting on July 12th and funning until August 17th.

Tickets are available now from www.dancegavindanceband.com. VIP packages are available now via dancegavindance.vip Full Dates below.

SWANFEST

Apr 23 | SWANFEST | Sacramento, CA |Heart Health Park Dance Gavin Dance Spring Tour 2022

w/ Memphis May Fire, Volumes & Moontooth Apr 26 | Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory

Apr 27 | Boise, ID | Revolution

Apr 29 | Wichita, KS | Cotillion

Apr 30 | Omaha, NE | Slowdown

May 01 | Des Moines, IA | Val Air

May 03 | Ft. Wayne, IN | Piere’s

May 04 | Cleveland, OH | Agora

May 06 | Grand Rapids, MI | The Intersection

May 07 | Milwaukee, WI | Eagles Ballroom

May 09 | Rochester, NY | Main Street Armory

May 10 | Albany, NY | Empire Live

May 11 | Hartford, CT | Webster Theater

May 13 | Richmond, VA | The National

May 14 | Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

May 15 | Columbia, SC | The Senate

May 17 | Ponte Vedra, FL | Concert Hall

May 19 | Knoxville, TN | Knoxville Auditorium

May 20 | Birmingham, AL | Sloss Furnaces Dance Gavin Dance With Coheed & Cambria and Mothica Jul 12 | Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Jul 13 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 15 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Jul 16 | New Braunfels, TX | Whitewater Amphitheater

Jul 17 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Jul 19 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Jul 23 | Nashville, TN | Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Jul 24 | Charlotte, NC | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 26 | Washington, DC | The Anthem

Jul 27 | Philadelphia, PA | Liacouras Center

Jul 29 | Boston, MA | Agganis Arena

Jul 30 | Queens, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

Aug 01 | Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE

Aug 02 | Pontiac, MI | Crofoot Festival Grounds

Aug 03 | Toronto, ON | RBC Echo Beach

Aug 05 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

Aug 06 | Bridgeview, IL | Seat Geek Stadium

Aug 07 | Maryland Heights, MO | Saint Louis Music Park

Aug 09 | Englewood, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug 10 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex

Aug 12 | Los Angeles, CA | Shrine Outdoors

Aug 13 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug 14 | Berkeley, CA | Greek Theatre

Aug 16 | Redmond, WA | Marymoor Park

Aug 17 | Troutdale, OR | Edgefield About Dance Gavin Dance Rejecting tired formulas at every step, Dance Gavin Dance merge progressive rock and post-hardcore with thick groove, brilliantly combining experimental music with hooks and a warped sense of humor. The group has amassed over 1.4 billion global streams, and 1.2 million album equivalent units sold across their catalog in the US alone. With hundreds of thousands of rabid fans engaged with Dance Gavin Dance on socials and their very own festival event, Swanfest, which sold out its inaugural edition in 2019 and is slated to see a triumphant return in 2022 in the band’s hometown of Sacramento this April, it all amounts to a full force band facing a mainstream that has overlooked them for too long. Dance Gavin Dance released their ninth studio album, Afterburner, in April of 2020. Since its release, the album has clocked up 135 million streams and topped a multitude of charts on two separate occasions, once with it’s digital release hitting #14 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 across the Current Albums, Alternative, Billboard Top Albums, Digital, Current Digital Albums, Rock, Heavy Rock and Current Independent Albums charts and again when the physical version was released several months later due to the pandemic, when it hit #1 across Vinyl, Internet, Alternative, Rock, Hard Music, Independent Current Albums, #3 Top Current and Billboard Top Albums and #47 on the Billboard 200 charts. This past Christmas, the band surprised fans with a special holiday gift by dropping ‘Afterburner (Instrumental)’ on streaming platforms. It was previously only available via a Target exclusive double disc CD. The Afterburner 2021 US Tour, although being one of the first coast-to-coast indoor tours to hit the road post-pandemic, was successfully completed and saw Dance Gavin Dance sell a whopping 78,500 tickets across 33 shows making it the band’s biggest tour to date. As the undeniable statistics keep mounting up, the fact becomes more and more clear that Dance Gavin Dance are becoming one of this generation’s most popular and enduring forces from the world of heavy music. As Pollstar put it in their recent featureon the huge success of the tour – “Sacramento, Calif.-based Dance Gavin Dance is not just any band.”

