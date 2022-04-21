KORN Rolls Out Official Video For “Worst Is On Its Way”

Following the release of their highly anticipated studio album Requiem via Loma Vista Recordings in February, Korn shares a new video for the next single “Worst Is on Its Way.” The Craig Bernard and Culley Bunker-directed visual shows the band’s high energy performance of the song in greyscale as individual members of the band are decomposed into animated particles with a series of visual effects. The 9-track album features the hit single “Start the Healing,” which peaked at #1 on the Active Rock chart, in addition to the previously released tracks “Forgotten,” which Rolling Stone described as “explosive” and “Lost In The Grandeur,” which dropped as a final taste of Requiem just a few days before the record’s release.

Recently described by GQ as “bold and iconoclastic” and released to high acclaim including recent features on the covers of Revolver and King Kong magazines, Requiem is produced by Korn and Chris Collier. Energized by a new creative process free of time constraints, the band was able to do things with Requiem that the past two decades haven’t always afforded them, such as taking additional time to experiment together or diligently recording to analog tape – processes which unearthed newfound sonic dimension and texture in their music.

Additionally, Korn is slated to take their live show across a worldwide run of headline festival and amphitheater tour dates kicking off this summer and running into the fall. The extensive tour begins with a headline performance at Daytona Beach’s Welcome To Rockville festival before kicking off EU/UK dates in Amsterdam on May 25th. The tour will see stops in Berlin, London, Stockholm, Budapest and more before returning stateside for dates in Denver, Charlotte, Dallas, Boise and others. Tickets are currently available for purchase HERE.

KORN ON TOUR IN 2022

EU/UK

5/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

5/27 – Prague, Czechia @ Tipsport Arena

5/28 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Aegon Arena

5/31 – Warszawa, Poland @ Arena Cos Torwar

6/1 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

6/3 – 5 – Nürnberg, Germany @ Rock IM Park 2022

6/3 – 5 – Nürnberg, Germany @ Rock AM Ring 2022

6/7 – Milano, Italy @ Ippodromo Del Galoppo Di San Siro

6/9 – Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield festival 2022

6/10 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock 2022

6/12 – Derby, United kingdom @ Download Festival 2022

6/13 – London, United Kingdom @ An Evening With Korn

6/15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

6/16 – København, Denmark @ Copenhell 2022

6/18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting 2022

6/19 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest 2022

6/21 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

6/24 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons Of Rock 2022

6/26 – Goteborg, Sweden @ Gothenburg Studios

6/27 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Aarhus Congress Center

6/30 – Seinajoki, Finland @ Provinssi Festival 2022

7/1 – Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska Festival 2022

7/3 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest 2022

United States

5/20 – 22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville 2022

7/15 – 17 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival 2022

8/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

8/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/21 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

8/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/27 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

8/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/31 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/1 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

9/4 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/6 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

9/9 – West Valley City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

9/10 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Amphitheatre

9/13 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

9/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River

9/16 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

