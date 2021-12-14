KORN Announces Dates For 2022 Tour In Support of ‘Requiem’ Album!

2022 is shaping up to be another massive year for KORN! Following the announcement of their upcoming studio album Requiem, due February 4th via Loma Vista Recordings, the band has revealed dates for a a March 2022 tour produced by Live Nation. Accompanied by very special guests Chevelle and Code Orange, the 19-date arena tour begins on March 4th in Springfield, MO with stops in Greensboro, Providence and Albany before wrapping up in Wichita, KS on April 1st.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale Friday, December 17th at 9AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Korn 2022 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 14th at 12PM local time until Thursday, December 16th at 10PM local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Korn is also performing four nights with System Of A Down, Helmet and Russian Circles in early 2022 beginning on January 31st in Phoenix followed by a stop in San Diego on February 1st and two sold-out shows in Los Angeles on February 4th and 5th at Banc Of California stadium. Local and venue pre-sales begin Thursday, December 16th from 10AM to 10PM local. Tickets on general sale Friday, December 17th 10AM local time.

Korn’s 2022 Tour announcement arrives on the heels of the lead single from Requiem, “Start The Healing,” which landed with a music video directed by Tim Saccenti (Flying Lotus, Run The Jewels, Depeche Mode).

Pre-order/save Requiem above, see full tour routing, get more album details and information on the band below and stay tuned for more Korn coming soon.

KORN TOUR DATES FOR 2022

1/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

2/1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena^

2/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium^

2/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium^

3/4 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena*

3/5 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

3/7 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

3/8 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center*

3/10 – Knoxville, TN @ University of Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena*

3/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

3/13 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena*

3/15 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center*

3/16 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center*

3/19 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena*

3/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center*

3/22 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena*

3/23 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center*

3/25 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center*

3/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*

3/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena*

3/29 – Madison, WI @ The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center*

3/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center*

4/1 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena*

^ = w/ System of a Down, Helmet, Russian Circles

* = w/ Chevelle and Code Orange

About Korn:

Korn changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, while the band’s enduring success points to a larger cultural moment. The FADER notes, “There was an unexpected opening in the pop landscape and Korn articulated a generational coming-of-angst for a claustrophobic, self-surveilled consciousness. Korn became the soundtrack for a generation’s arrival as a snarling, thrashing, systemically-restrained freak show.”

Since forming, Korn has sold 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. Vocalist Jonathan Davis, guitarists James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch, bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, and drummer Ray Luzier, have continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

The level of Korn’s reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are “a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now,” attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Connect with Korn:

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Website

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.