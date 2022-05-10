THE HAUNT Unleash Video For “I’m Not Yours” Single; Dates Announced For Headlining Shows

Los Angeles, Calif. Dark-edged alt-pop rock outfit The Haunt have ushered in a blistering new era with a massive anthem, the crushing body-blow, “I’m Not Yours.” Powered by pulsating edm-tinged bassline and a take-no-prisoners, self-actualized chorus, “I’m Not Yours” is a weapon for the masses, a proclamation for the jaded, quickly becoming a fan favorite. The searing 2 and 1/2 minute track is about being done with the bullshit and taking your power back. Check out the video for this undeniably scorching track below!

“I was in a relationship that made me feel very small, so when it was finally over, I had a lot of work to do to build myself back up again. And writing this song was really the biggest “f*ck you” I could think of,” offers Anastasia Haunt, the band’s powerhouse vocalist/co-author. “PSA: Your feelings are fucking valid and if you have a feeling about something or someone, you’re probably right, trust your Mf instincts!”



“People just make up this version of you in their head and you’re just supposed to be it for them?….Well f*ck that,” adds Maxamillion Haunt, the group’s guitarist/vocalist (and older sibling to Anastasia) who co-penned the anthem.

Supercharging digital platforms April 29 (https://orcd.co/imnotyourspresave), the song’s femme fatale neo-noir visual is set to raygun civilization on Tuesday May 3rd via Revolver Magazine.

The single arrives in the midst of the band’s 28-date U.S. Tour as direct support for Mongolian folk rock and heavy metal band The HU. Scouring the entire U.S., visiting all new cities from the run they did with The HU in the fall, the ‘Black Thunder Tour’ is playing to packed theaters every night.

Along the way, and at the end of the run, the band will also play five headline shows with tickets on sale now:

Sun, May 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland (Tix)

Sun, May 22 – Savannah, GA – District Live (Tix)



Tue, May 24 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern (Tix)



Mon, May 30 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live (Tix)



Tue, May 31 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar (Tix)

With the fierce rhythm section of drummer Nick Lewert and bassist Nat Smallish in tow, the quartet are storming the masses with material from their recently released Social Intercourse EP (featuring the breakout song, “Love You Better”), which Alternative Press dubbed, “Pop sensibility and rock ’n’ roll swagger,” while introducing brand new material from their forthcoming debut album co-produced by the band along with Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft (of Escape The Fate, who’s worked with Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and Avril Lavigne and Yungblud), megahit production crew The Stereotypes (Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Bruno Mars) and Grammy Award nominated producer Brandon Friesen (The Kooks, Sum 41, Three Days Grace), who helped craft the scintillating tension propelling The Haunt’s switchblade crash-test “Make Me King.”

The HU ‘Black Thunder Tour’ with The Haunt

May 02 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center

May 03 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

May 04 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

May 06 – Detroit, MI – The Crofoot

May 07 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

May 08 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

May 09 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

May 11 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

May 13 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

May 14 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

May 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland*

May 16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

May 17 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

May 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

May 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

May 21 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

May 22 – Savannah, GA – District Live*

May 24 – West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern*

May 25 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

May 26 – Little Rock, AR – Little Rock Music Hall

May 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

May 30 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live*

May 31 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar*

*The Haunt only

Connect with The Haunt:

https://linktr.ee/thehaunt

http://www.thehauntband.com

http://twitter.com/WeAreTheHaunt

https://www.tiktok.com/@wearethehaunt

http://www.instagram.com/wearethehaunt

http://www.facebook.com/pg/WeAreTheHaunt

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.