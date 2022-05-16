FLANNEL NATION FESTIVAL: Sugar Ray Added As Special Guest Headliner To Epic ’90s Lineup!

Southern California multi-platinum selling 4-piece Sugar Ray has been announced as the special guest headliner at the inaugural Flannel Nation Festival, taking place on the waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday, August 13, 2022, where they will be joined by previously announced acts Everclear, Soul Asylum, Candlebox, Filter, Cracker, Fastball and Sponge.

With sales of over 10 million records, four top 10 songs, streams in the hundreds of millions, and millions of tickets sold, Sugar Ray embodies the endless summer of popular music and culture, and the 90’s alternative rock boom itself.

Also announced today is the addition of San Clemente, CA’s StarZero, who are unabashed ‘90s grunge/alt-rock flagbearers creating original music that’s firmly for the here and now. Centered upon the soaring, Chris Cornell-esque vocals of Josh Paskowitz, former co-frontman of 90’s rockers The Flys (“Got You (Where I Want You)”) alongside his brother Adam, they channel the hefty yet melodic and uplifting aura of Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, and Stone Temple Pilots with utter authenticity and zero compromise.

Joining StarZero in a supporting slot is South Bay rock outfit X Wire. More bands to be added.

Saturday, August 13th 2022

@ Port of Los Angeles

3011 Miner St.

San Pedro, CA

11AM – 11PM

Kids 6 and under free

ABOUT FLANNEL NATION FESTIVAL

The ‘80s were neon and big hair; then the styles changed and the music changed with it. Flannel and long hair came into play and the world saw the rise of bands like Alice in Chains and Stone Temple Pilots. But along with the Seattle scene, there was a plethora of bands that broke style molds like the fuzz guitar of FILTER, the poppy hooks of Soul Asylum, Sponge, Everclear, and many more. This summer, we bring the ‘90s to SoCal: on the water, in the Port of Los Angeles, with a 12-acre space and the Lane Victory battleship parked on site!!!

Join us for a day of live music with some of the era’s top bands, tons of delicious food trucks, craft beer, full bar, and lots of retail vendors for shopping.

Mark your calendar, pull out the Doc Martins and Converse, bring the kids, the wife, the whole family, and bring your thirst for fun!

