‘Men In Black’ Headed Back To Theaters This July In Celebration of 25th Anniversary!

In celebration of its 25th anniversary this summer, sci-fi comedy Men in Black™ will make its return to the big screen across cinemas nationwide.

Presented by Fathom Events, this special two-day only presentation of the new 4K version hits theaters on Sunday, July 3rd at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm local time and Monday, July 4th at 3:00pm and 7:00 pm local time, and will feature an interview with Director Barry Sonnenfeld.

Men in Black follows the exploits of agents Kay (Tommy Lee Jones) and Jay (Will Smith), members of a top-secret organization established to monitor alien activity on Earth. The two MiB find themselves in the middle of the deadly plot by an intergalactic terrorist (Vincent D’Onofrio) who has arrived on Earth to assassinate two ambassadors from opposing galaxies.

Tickets to “Men in Black 25th Anniversary” can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in movie theaters nationwide via Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters participants are subject to change).

