‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Lands Digital Release Date; Special Features Revealed!

The age of heroes is upon us when the Warner Bros. Pictures and DC full-length HBO Max Original feature film “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” comes to Digital on July 19th. The film will be available to own digitally in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers where you purchase movies. Additionally, a Trilogy bundle will also be available on Digital on July 19. The three-film collection includes Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

DIGITAL ELEMENTS

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Digital contains the following special features:

Building a Scene – A thrilling look at how the films most incredible scenes were brought to life*. RT: 6:00

Road To Justice League – Director Zack Snyder reflects on his trilogy of films in the DC Universe*. RT: 24:30

“Justice is Gray”* – Director Zack Snyder’s black and white version of the film.

RT: 242 minutes

*Special features available with select digital retailers

Official Synopsis: In “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

About “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”

The “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder and Will Beall, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film’s producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio and Ben Affleck.

