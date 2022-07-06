EMILY THE CRIMINAL: Aubrey Plaza Shines In Hard-Hitting Crime Thriller From Director John Patton Ford!

Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment have rolled out a hard-hitting trailer for their new crime thriller, EMILY THE CRIMINAL. The riveting new film was written and directed by John Patton Ford and boasts a powerhouse cast featuring Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and Gina Gershon.

Check out the trailer, poster art, and official synopsis for the captivating film below.

Official Synopsis: Emily (Aubrey Plaza) is saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record. Desperate for income, she takes a shady gig as a “dummy shopper,” buying goods with stolen credit cards supplied by a handsome and charismatic middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi). Faced with a series of dead-end job interviews, Emily soon finds herself seduced by the quick cash and illicit thrills of black-market capitalism, and increasingly interested in her mentor Youcef. Together, they hatch a plan to bring their business to the next level in Los Angeles.

Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment will release EMILY THE CRIMINAL exclusively in theaters on August 12, 2022.

Visit the official site of the film at www.emilythecriminal.com to learn more.

About Director John Patton Ford

John Patton Ford studied at the University of South Carolina and earned an MFA from the American Film Institute. His thesis film, Patrol, premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival, which led to an accidental career penning scripts for Disney, Universal, and Sony. He is a member of the Writer’s Guild and his script Rothchild topped the Hollywood Black List in 2014.

