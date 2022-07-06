THE MUNSTERS: Official Key Art For Rob Zombie’s Ghoulish New FIlm Unveiled!

The official key art for Rob Zombie‘s THE MUNSTERS, has been unveiled. The all-new feature-length film, written and directed by Zombie, is slated to release this fall via Universal 1440 Entertainment.

A fan of the franchise since his youth, there is no doubt that Rob Zombie is bringing his A-game to the project. It’s sure to be a ghoulish delightful ride!

The cast for the film includes Jeff Daniel Phillips playing Herman Munster, the director’s wife Sheri Moon Zombie portraying Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck cast as Grandpa. Additionally, the film features Richard Brake (“Game of Thrones”), Catherine Schell (“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”), Sylvester McCoy (“Doctor Who”), Mark Griffith (“SAS: Red Notice”), Jorge Garcia (“Lost”), Roderick Hill (“The Witcher”), Tomas Boykin (“3 From Hell”), Jeremy Wheeler (“Houdini”), Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira: Mistress of the Dark”), Dee Wallace (“E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial”), and one of the original Marilyn Munsters, Pat Priest.

Check out the previously released teaser for the film below!

For more information on the film visit:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.