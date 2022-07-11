‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force: The Baffler Meal Complete Collection’ Lands New Release Date In September 2022!

Hey Aqua Teen Fam! Some breaking news on the ATHF front. The previously announced Aqua Teen Hunger Force: The Baffler Meal Complete Collection has just landed a new release date. Fans of the cult series will now be able to own the Complete Collection on September 20, 2002.

The long-awaited release Includes ALL 138 Episodes from the Epic Series, Plus the First Theatrical Film and All the Enhanced Content in a 20-Disc DVD Set. Get more details on the set below!

Everyone’s favorite fast-food trio from Adult Swim creators Dave Willis (“Squidbillies,” “Space Ghost Coast to Coast”) and Matt Maiellaro (“Space Ghost Coast to Coast,” “12 oz. Mouse”) are coming together for the first time on DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment with a complete collection including all 138 episodes from the hit series 11 season run, as well as the first theatrical film titled Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film For Theaters, plus hours over 30 hours of bonus content.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: Three unique detectives, the Aqua Teen Hunger Force, share a rental house in New Jersey. This mystery-solving trio is comprised of human-sized food products: Master Shake, the big-mouthed, self-appointed team leader with a short attention span and no work ethic; Frylock, the only reasonable member of the group, who happens to be a box of French-fried potatoes–spuds with power; and Meatwad, a talented round mound of meat who can take the shape of a hot dog or an igloo. Together, this triple threat tackles unusual cases from the luxury of a neighbor’s swimming pool–unless they’re confronted by danger. Then, of course, the three run like hell.

