ALTER BRIDGE Announces ‘Pawns & Kings’ Album — Hear The Title Track Now!

Since 2004, acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge have been known for their memorable riffs, infectious vocal melodies and dueling guitar attack that has garnered them critical and fan acclaim around the globe. Now the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums are back with their most-aggressive collection of songs to date. The band’s seventh album Pawns & Kings is scheduled for worldwide release on October 14th via Napalm Records.

Pawns & Kings is comprised of 10 all-new epic tracks that are sure to garner the band new fans around the globe while satiating their fervent supporters that have been patiently waiting for new music from the band. Pawns & Kings found Alter Bridge reuniting with longtime collaborator and producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette to create a collection of memorable new additions to band’s impressive catalog.

From the opening riffs of “This Is War” to the title track album closer “Pawns & Kings,” Alter Bridge returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic. Songs like “Dead Among The Living,” “Silver Tongue” and “Holiday” showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for. The album offers numerous epic adventures, with three songs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus “Fable Of The Silent Son” clocks in 8:29 and is the longest recorded song in the band’s catalog – a distinction held by “Blackbird” until now. Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on “Stay,” an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favorite live. The epic closing title track “Pawns & Kings” will be available via all digital service providers around the globe at midnight local time tonight and a lyric video for the song is now available below!

‘Pawns & Kings’ Track Listing:

1) This Is War

2) Dead Among The Living

3) Silver Tongue

4) Sin After Sin

5) Stay

6) Holiday

7) Fable Of The Silent Son

8) Season Of Promise

9) Last Man Standing

10) Pawns & Kings

Alter Bridge Pawns & Kings is now available for pre-order in the following configurations here: https://lnk.to/PawnsAndKings.

-CD Digisleeve

-1 LP Gatefold BLACK Vinyl

-1 LP Gatefold INKSPOT BLACK/GOLD Vinyl w/Slipmat and Record Butler(Napalm mail order only, limited to 500 worldwide)

-1 LP Gatefold MARBLED WHITE/CRYSTAL CLEAR Vinyl (Napalm mail order only, limited to 400 worldwide)

-1 LP Gatefold MARBLED ORANGE/BLACK Vinyl (Band Shop only)

-1 LP Gatefold MARBLED WHITE/BLACK Vinyl (Band Shop only)

-1 LP Gatefold CRYSTAL CLEAR Vinyl (Band Shop only, limited to 300 only)

-Deluxe Box Set w/ CD Digisleeve, Pendant, Tote Bag, Guitar Pick tin (Napalm mail order only, limited to 700 worldwide)

-Music Cassette BROWN TRANSPARENT (Napalm mail order only, limited to 150 worldwide)

-Digital Album

Alter Bridge will be touring extensively in support of Pawns & Kings. The band has already announced a tour of Europe for November and December that will make 25 stops over the course of six weeks. The tour kicks off November 1st in Germany and will make stops in Denmark, Sweden, Spain and others before it wraps on December 12th at O2 Arena in the United Kingdom. Longtime friends Halestorm and Mammoth WVH will lend their support on the upcoming European tour. More information on all tour dates and links to tickets can be found at www.alterbridge.com.

Nov 1 – HAMBURG, GERMANY – Sporthalle

Nov 2 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – Falconer

Nov 4 – PARTILLE, SWEDEN – Partille Arena

Nov 5 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene

Nov 7 – KATOWICE, POLAND – MCK

Nov 9 – ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, LUXEMBOURG – Rockhal

Nov 11 – BERLIN, GERMANY – Columbiahalle

Nov 12 – HLAVNÍ M?STO PRAHA, CZECH REPUBLIC – O2 Universum

Nov 14 – BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – Budapest Arena

Nov 16 – PARIS, FRANCE – Palais Des Sports

Nov 18 – MADRID, SPAIN – Vistalegre

Nov 20 – BARCELONA, SPAIN – Razzmataz1

Nov 22 – MUNICH, GERMANY – Zenith

Nov 23 – ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND – Samsung Hall

Nov 25 – ASSAGO, ITALY – Mediolanum Forum

Nov 26 – ZAGREB, CROATIA – Dom Sportova

Nov 28 – VIENNA, AUSTRIA – Wiener Stadthalle

Nov 30 – KÖLN, GERMANY – Palladium

Dec 1 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Ziggo Dome

Dec 5 – NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – Motorpoint Arena

Dec 6 – GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – OVO Hydro Arena

Dec 8 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – 3 Arena

Dec 9 – MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AO Arena

Dec 11 – BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – Resorts World Arena

Dec 12 – LONDON, ENGLAND – O2 Arena

