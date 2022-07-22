GOO GOO DOLLS Release New Song “You Are The Answer”

GRAMMY® Award nominated, multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls have released “You Are The Answer,” the second song off of Chaos in Bloom; the band’s brand new forthcoming album that officially arrives on August 12th, 2022 via Warner Records. “You Are The Answer” is a melodic ballad that explores the experience of devoted love during times of difficulty. Listen to the song and watch the lyric video below!

“You Are The Answer” comes on the heels of “Yeah I Like You,” Goo Goo Dolls’ first single from Chaos in Bloom that arrived earlier this summer. The band took to the stage to deliver a rousing debut performance of the single on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan for the show’s July 4th celebration, which can be viewed now here. Marking the first album of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Chaos in Bloom finds the band continuing to evolve just as they have for nearly four decades together. Consisting of 10 tracks, Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that’s led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

While Chaos in Bloom isn’t necessarily an album borne out by the pandemic, many of the tracks reflect on all of the things in daily life that became amplified while everyone was isolated from one another and sequestered at home. To record the album, Rzeznik and Takac retreated to Dreamland Studios just outside Woodstock, New York during the pandemic. An environment as remote as it is rich with historic rock music roots, the location proved to be the perfect setting for clearing the noise and creating such a record, which carries a true live quality that the band captured by blending vintage instruments and gear with new-age recording processes and techniques.

CHAOS IN BLOOM TRACK-LISTING

Yeah, I Like You War Save Me From Myself Let The Sun Loving Life Going Crazy Day After Day Past Mistakes You Are The Answer Superstar

For the first time since 2019, Goo Goo Dolls have embarked on a sprawling headlining tour, which kicked off on July 15, 2022 in Nampa, ID and will see the band playing iconic outdoor venues spanning North America including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY. The nationwide tour will see the band performing multiple songs from Chaos in Bloom for the first time ever including “Yeah, I Like You,” “Going Crazy,” and “War,” along with other tracks from their complete discography. Blue October will provide support for the entire run, and more information & tickets can be found via the band’s website HERE. Goo Goo Dolls will be partnering with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

GOO GOO DOLLS – SUMMER 2022 TOUR DATES

July 22, 2022 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

July 23, 2022 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau St. Michelle

July 24, 2022 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

July 26, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 27, 2022 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

July 30, 2022 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre

August 1, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

August 3, 2022 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

August 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 5, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 7, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 10, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 12, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 13, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

August 14, 2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 16, 2022 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 17, 2022 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

August 19, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 20, 2022 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 21, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 23, 2022 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

August 24, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 26, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 28, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 30, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

August 31, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 2, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

September 3, 2022 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

September 4, 2022 – Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater

September 12, 2022 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

September 13, 2022 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre

September 15, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI – Mejer Gardens

September 17, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

September 18, 2022 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

September 20, 2022 – Doswell, VA – After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

September 21, 2022 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

September 22, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

September 24, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center

ABOUT GOO GOO DOLLS

Formed by Rzeznik and Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum & gold singles combined, and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] has gone double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl five-times-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. Their music continues to reach new audiences around the world and rack up platinum & gold statuses – including the recently platinum-certified “Slide”, “Black Balloon” and “Better Days” – and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers.

Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the track recently achieved seven-times-platinum status and re-entered the Billboard charts, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog.

