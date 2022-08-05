THE BLACK PHONE To Hit Blu-ray On August 16th — Special Features Revealed!

Never talk to strangers. Academy Award® nominee Ethan Hawke (Sinister, Boyhood, Training Day), in the most disturbing role of his career, stars in a new suspenseful thriller based on the short story by Joe Hill (“Locke & Key,” Horns) and from Blumhouse and director Scott Derrickson who brought you Sinister and Doctor Strange.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 83%, THE BLACK PHONE is available to own with captivating extras on Digital August 12, 2022 and on Blu-rayTM and DVD August 16, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Hailed as “a modern horror classic” (Daily Dead), THE BLACK PHONE comes with exclusive bonus content which includes deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast and crew, Derrickson’s short film SHADOWPROWLER and a feature commentary by director, producer, co-writer Scott Derrickson.

Official Synopsis: Finney (Thames), a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer (Hawke) and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney. The film is produced by Derrickson & Cargill’s Crooked Highway and presented by Universal and Blumhouse.

From producer Jason Blum (The Invisible Man, Get Out, Split), written by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill (Sinister, Dr. Strange) with Derrickson directing, THE BLACK PHONE stars Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies (Saving Private Ryan, The House That Jack Built, Lost), James Ransone (It Chapter Two, Generation Kill), Mason Thames (For All Mankind, Walker) and Madeleine McGraw (Secrets of Sulpher Springs, A Christmas Wish).

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:

DELETED SCENES Is This America Now? No Dreams

ETHAN HAWKE’S EVIL TURN – Dive deeper into the character of The Grabber and how Ethan Hawke was able to transform into this unnerving villain.

ANSWERING THE CALL: BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE BLACK PHONE – Take a behind-the-scenes look into the most pivotal elements of THE BLACK PHONE production, including adapting the story and achieving the vision of director Scott Derrickson.

DEVIL IN THE DESIGN – Explore how the intricacies of production design helped bring this film to life, from the set design, to costumes, to hair and makeup.

SUPER 8 SET – Cast and crew break down the decision to shoot the dream sequences on Super 8 film, and how that helped capture the aesthetic of the time period.

SHADOWPROWLER – A short film by Scott Derrickson

FEATURE COMMENTARY BY PRODUCER/CO-WRITER/DIRECTOR SCOTT DERRICKSON

THE BLACK PHONE will be available on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

Blu-ray ™ Combo Pack includes Blu-ray ™ , DVD and Digital copy.

includes Blu-ray , DVD and Digital copy. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can buy or rent instantly.

