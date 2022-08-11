THE MIDNIGHT Premiere Official Music Video For “Brooklyn. Friday. Love.”

The Midnight have released the official music video for their new single “Brooklyn. Friday. Love.” The Caleb Mallery (Illenium, Angels & Airwaves, Underoath) directed clip is the band’s first music video from their forthcoming new album Heroes – out September 9th, 2022 via Counter Records. The video takes you straight to a bar in Brooklyn where inhibitions are melting away and everyone is ready to start their weekend off right. From the single’s rousing handclaps to the singalong choruses, you cannot help but get caught up in the moment.

The Midnight creates a nostalgic, yet refreshing weekend anthem in “Brooklyn. Friday. Love.” Between the vibrant synths, pulsing bass line, and soaring saxophone lead, the instrumentation is reminiscent of an 80s classic. While the clever lyrics bring us back to a simpler time, the vocal delivery and overall production breathe new life into this single, delivering something to the table for generations new and old.

“Brooklyn. Friday. Love.” is the fourth single to be released ahead of the band’s new LP Heroes and follows “Avalanche,” “Heartbeat,” and “Change Your Heart or Die.“ Heroes is set to drop September 9th via Counter Records, just ahead of the band’s biggest headline tour yet, confirmed dates below and you can pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

THE MIDNIGHT ON TOUR:

9/21 @ Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV

9/23 @ Belly Up in Aspen, CO

9/24 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO

9/25 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT

9/26 @ The Knitting Factory in Boise, ID

9/28 @ The Paramount in Seattle, WA

9/29 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

10/1 @ Fox Theater in Oakland, CA

10/2 @ Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA

10/4 @ The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA

10/5 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

10/6 @ The Rialto in Tucson, AZ

10/7-10/9 @ Austin City Limits Fest Weekend 1 in Austin, TX

10/9 @ Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK

10/10 @ The Truman in Kansas City, MO

10/11 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

10/13 @ Iron City in Birmingham, AL

10/14 @ The Civic Center in New Orleans, LA

10/14-10/16 @ Austin City Limits Fest Weekend 2 in Austin, TX

