Entertainment Squad To Release ‘Root Letter’ Mystery-Thriller Starring Danny Ramirez On September 1st!

Entertainment Squad has announced the upcoming release the mystery-thriller ROOT LETTER in select theaters and on-demand on September 1st. Root Letter is adapted from the best-selling Japanese video game of the same title from Kadokawa Games.

The film centers on Carlos (Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez), an impoverished teen from a fractured home, as he attempts to reconnect with Sarah (Keana Marie), a school pen pal after he receives a desperate note from her claiming that she has killed someone. As Carlos travels to Sarah’s hometown and investigates, he uncovers a criminal plot involving Sarah’s fraught group of friends, and a chilling secret which has led to Sarah’s disappearance.

Directed by award-winning and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Sonja O’Hara (Mid-Century, Doomsday), and written by Tribeca Film Festival-winning screenwriter David Ebeltoft (Here Alone, the upcoming Blood for Dust), the film stars Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Keana Marie (Netflix’s Dash & Lily), with Mark St. Cyr (High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, the upcoming The Menu) and Lydia Hearst (Z Nation, the upcoming Slayers).

O’hara commented “I was drawn to David Ebeltoft’s Root Letter script for its disturbing and hyper realistic depiction of the opioid crisis. It was an uncomfortable read that left me with a sense of dread that continued to haunt me. I immediately knew I had to direct it. As an immigrant myself, I was moved by Carlos’s journey and Danny Ramirez brought such pathos to the role. I can’t think of a more relevant time to share this urgent story with the world.”

Annmarie Sairrino, Ammo Entertainment’s CEO added: “I’m especially proud that all three producers on our film are women. We were so fortunate to have worked with such an amazing group of rising talents, including our leading actress, Keana Marie. She captivated us from the first audition onward; as soon as we heard her, we knew we had found our Sarah. And we are grateful to Shaked Berenson and Entertainment Squad for their guidance in bringing this film to audiences. We hope that everyone, including the many fans of the original Japanese video game, will enjoy this thrilling and emotional story.”

AMMO Entertainment’s Annmarie Sairrino, Ammo’s Moeko Suzuki, and Kat McPhee serve as producers. talent include cinematographer Dan McBride, composer Jessica Weiss, and two-time Emmy-winning editor Stephanie Filo.

Producer Moeko Suzuki of Ammo Inc. :“We are so thrilled and honored to have the opportunity via Entertainment Squad to spotlight another Japanese IP adaptation to a global audience.”

