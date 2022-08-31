Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Heats Up Action Cinema This October With ‘Project Legion’

Legendary mixed martial artist Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is set to heat up the realm of action cinema! PROJECT LEGION, directed by Lance Kaw, will be available in select theaters October 7th and on demand and digital October 11th via Saban Films. Check out the official trailer for the film, artwork, and official synopsis for this high-intensity flick below!

Official Synopsis: Feral creatures that prey on humans have descended upon the city. A furious fight for survival begins as the outside world descends into chaos and a former Marine (UFC superstar Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone), barricaded inside his apartment, prepares to come out fighting.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.