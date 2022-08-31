HBO Max Renews Adult-Animated Series HARLEY QUINN For A Fourth Season!

The critically-acclaimed Max Original adult-animated series HARLEY QUINN has been renewed for a fourth season, ahead of the season three finale on September 15th.

Sarah Peters (“Workaholics,” “Master of None,” “Nathan For You”), who has written on the series since season one and currently serves as consulting producer, will be elevated to executive producer and serve as showrunner for season four.

In season three of the biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) wrap up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour” and return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

The cast for Season 3 includes Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Ron Funches (King Shark), JB Smoove (Frank the Plant), Alan Tudyk (Clayface/The Joker), Matt Oberg (Kite Man), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Daly (Two-Face), Diedrich Bader (Batman/Bruce Wayne), James Adomian (Bane), Sanaa Lathan (Selina Kyle), Briana Cuoco (Batgirl/Barbara Gordon), and Harvey Guillen (Nightwing).

With a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, A.V. Club notes that the third season “continues to fire on all cylinders,” IGN hailed it as “insane, blood-soaked, and hilarious” and SlashFilm called it “a breath of fresh air.”

Based on characters from DC, HARLEY QUINN is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey. Executive Producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

