Paramount+ Unveils Teaser Trailer for ‘TULSA KING’ Starring Sylvester Stallone

Paramount+ has unveiled the teaser trailer for the upcoming original series TULSA KING, starring Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone. Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who also serves as showrunner and writer.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, TULSA KING will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+.

TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

The series also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).

Paramount Network will host a linear airing of TULSA KING’s first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 20 , immediately following a new episode of YELLOWSTONE. All remaining episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+. TULSA KING will also premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on Nov.13, followed by a premiere in Australia and the U.K. on Monday, Nov. 14 . The series will air later this year on Paramount+ in Latin America and in additional territories upon the launch of the service.

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter, Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.

TULSA KING is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and the upcoming series 1923, BASS REEVES, LIONESS and LAND MAN.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.