OZZY OSBOURNE Unleashes Three-Part Video Series On Making Of His New ‘Patient Number 9’ Album

Following the release of his much-anticipated ‘Patient Number 9,’ OZZY OSBOURNE is providing an inside look into the making of the album with a three-clip video series featuring interviews and in-studio clips with some of featured performers.

Set to debut this Friday at 11:00 AM (ET)/8:00 AM (PT) and for the next two consecutive Fridays, the series includes exclusive interviews with OZZY and the album’s producer Andrew Watt. Sharon Osbourne, Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), OZZY’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) and Mike McCready(Pearl Jam) also offer insight into the making of the album.

The series was created and produced by Jack Osbourne with interviews conducted by renowned British journalist Phil Alexander. Watch the first one here.

PATIENT NUMBER 9 marks OZZY’s 13th solo studio album. It’s heavy, it’s hard-hitting, it’s historic–it’s everything you’d want from an OZZY record and maybe more. Working with producer Watt for the second time, OZZY welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an OZZY solo album.

The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppersheld down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fightersappears on three songs. Old friend and one-time OZZY band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney supplying bass on a few songs.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.