LETTERS TO CLEO Announce Tour Dates For Fall of 2022

Boston’s Alt. Rock pioneers LETTERS TO CLEO will be headed back out on the road this fall for a short run of intimate shows on the east and west coast including their annual pair of homecoming shows at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston. The band will be doing two nights at the Paradise with both single and two-day tickets available HERE on sale Friday.

The idea for the annual homecoming shows started in 2016 when the band was on the road supporting their first release in 17 years, their Back to Nebraska EP. The band was on stage at the Paradise playing to an enthusiastic and elated hometown crowd when their manager suggested “same time next year?,” and now this year will be their fifth annual set of homecoming shows. In addition to the two Boston shows the tour starts out in Southern California with a stop in Portland, ME.

LETTERS TO CLEO TOUR DATES

11/4 Soda Bar San Diego, CA TIX

11/5 The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA TIX

11/17 Portland House of Music Portland, ME TIX

11/18 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA TIX // Two Day Pass

11/19 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA TIX // Two Day Pass

ABOUT LETTERS TO CLEO

Letters to Cleo was formed in 1990 in Boston, led by guitarist Greg Mckenna and singer Kay Hanley. The band came onto the national spotlight with the release of their first hit single “Here & Now,” released by Giant Records (a subsidiary of Warner Brothers Records). The song reached No. 10 on the Billboard Modern Rock Singles chart. The band’s music could be heard on many of the top TV shows and films throughout the 1990s, including the cult classic 10 Things I Hate About You, where the band contributed 4 songs to the soundtrack and were featured in the film. The band played their last show in 2000 and each of the members went on to have successful careers working in different areas of music from the production, writing, performance, musical directing etc. The band was thrust back into the pop culture spotlight via a cameo Parks and Recreation, playing themselves, the obsession of the show’s state auditor Ben Wyatt played by Adam Scott. Most recently the band achieved the pinnacle of pop culture validation as a subject in last Sunday’s New York Times crossword puzzle.

