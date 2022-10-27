BROCKHAMPTON Announces New Album ‘The Family’ — Set To Drop On November 17th

BROCKHAMPTON has announced the release of a new album, The Family, which will arrive on November 17th. The announcement came today with two visual trailers from the band alongside the launch of a digital and three limited edition box set pre-orders. The Family is the album that was cryptically teased at the end of their Coachella set earlier this year, which followed an announcement that the band would soon be going on an indefinite hiatus.

The Family is a story about BROCKHAMPTON. Check out the album trailer below!

‘The Family’ — PRE-SAVE/ORDER:

https://brockhampton.lnk.to/thefamily

The Family Box Set — PRE-ORDER:

https://shop.brckhmptn.com/

Connect with BROCKHAMPTON:

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Soundcloud