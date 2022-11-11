GODSMACK Announces February 2023 Release Date For ‘Lighting Up The Sky’ Album

Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band GODSMACK have officially announced details for their forthcoming eighth studio album Lighting Up The Sky, which will be out February 24, 2023 via BMG. The album follows the band’s globally acclaimed & gold-certified 2018 release, When Legends Rise, which achieved four No.1 singles back-to-back.

Co-produced by vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna and Andrew “Mudrock” Murdock (Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper), Lighting Up the Sky is a testament to powerful storytelling. “??I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back. I realized there’s a whole story here about one man’s journey, the ups, and downs,” says Erna. “I believe it’s a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we’ve all gone through things in life.” The album explores boy-meets-girl, obstacles in relationships, the polarized political climate and the state of the world, betrayal, connection, rebounds, and more. It also gets into the idea of legacy, what we leave behind; fitting for what Erna has noted as their final studio album.

‘LIGHTING UP THE SKY’ TRACK LISTING

You And I Red White & Blue Surrender What About Me Truth Hell’s Not Dead Soul On Fire Let’s Go! Best Of Times Growing Old Lighting Up The Sky

Alongside the announcement, the band shares the album’s opening track “You And I,” check it out HERE. The track follows the first single off the record, “Surrender,” which has garnered over 5M streams and is currently #1 at active rock radio.

With over 20 years of chart-topping success, GODSMACK have cemented themselves as 21st-century hard rock titans. To date, they’ve accomplished a staggering 11 #1 singles at mainstream rock radio and have achieved 20 Top 10 hits at the format (the most of any act since February 1999). Additionally, they’ve enjoyed four Grammy nominations and were named Billboard Music Award’s Rock Artist of the Year in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released seven studio albums; Godsmack (1998), Awake(2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), The Oracle (2010), 1000hp (2014), and When Legends Rise (2018).??The Massachusetts-bred quartet—Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Shannon Larkin (drums)—take a victory lap with their forthcoming eighth studio album, Lighting Up the Sky, dropping one more classic album as they ascend into the celebratory portion of their career.

