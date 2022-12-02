Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton Join Forces For “The Stardust Sessions” EP and Unleash “Brand New Cadillac” Video

Guitar badass Samantha Fish and outlaw country maverick Jesse Dayton have released their first collaborative effort, “The Stardust Sessions.” The EP is available digitally HERE.

It started out as an innocent co-writing session between the two musicians. They envisioned a sound that married the explosive blues with alt-rock. On the last day in their New Orleans studio, they jammed on some songs that embodied this musical aesthetic and were eager to hear how their voices and guitars meshed. So, they let tape roll, and the unexpected result was “The Stardust Sessions.” The pair recorded“Brand New Cadillac,” made famous by The Clash but originally written in the late 1950s by Vince Taylor, “I’ll Be Here in The Morning” by Townes Van Zandt, and “Feelin’ Good” by Magic Sam.

Watch the music video for “Brand New Cadillac” below!

Joining them in the studio were bassist Austin Clements (Omari Neville), and drummer Mike Dillon (Rickie Lee Jones, Les Claypool Garage Jazz Band), with Rueben Williams wearing the producer’s hat.“The Stardust Sessions” will precede a full-length album containing 10 new original songs written by the pair and produced by the legendary Jon Spencer. The album, “Death Wish Blues,” will be released in late spring via Rounder Records.

On December 3rd, the wild pair will hit the ground running, first stop, Bakersfield, followed by a gig at LA’s famed Whiskey-A-Go Go on December 4th. This show will be live-streamed; tickets are available to buy HERE.

Fish and Dayton plan on unleashing the three new cover songs in concert as well as unveiling several of their new tunes that will see the light of day with the release of “Death Wish Blues.”

An award-winning singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist, Samantha Fish has released six albums over the course of her acclaimed career, with 2019’s “Faster” and 2021’s “Kill or Be Kind” both appearing on Rounder Records. “It’s not pure rock and roll, it’s not pure blues, it’s not pure soul, it’s not pure pop — it’s a mixture of everything,” she says of her genre-bending sound, which has regularly taken Fish around the world. A road warrior, she performs 200 shows yearly, both domestically and abroad.

Jesse Dayton has been bringing his unique mashup of East Texas/Louisiana Blues, old-school country, and punk rock to the world since he released his debut album in 1995. Thirteen records later, he remains a staple on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country and the Americana Radio charts, where his debut LP Raising Cain reached Number 1. Jesse’s career reads like a veritable “who’s who” of American music. He’s toured with Social Distortion, Supersuckers, George Strait, Ryan Bingham, and L.A. punk pioneers X and has recorded with legends such as Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, and Willie Nelson. He has also recorded three soundtracks for filmmaker Rob Zombie. One can read about Dayton’s storied past in his 2022 memoir, Beaumonster.

NORTH AMERICAN 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton

Dec 3—-World Records————Bakersfield, CA*

Dec 4—-The Whiskey-A-Go Go–Los Angeles, CA*

Dec 6—-Oven Auditorium———-Charlotte, NC+

Dec 7—-DPAC————————Durham, NC+

Jesse Dayton’s Band (supporting on the following dates)

Dec 8—–Rocky Mt, VA————–Harvester

Dec 9—–Va Beach, VA————–Elevation 27

Dec 10—Winston-Salem, NC——Ramkat

Dec 12—Alexandria, VA————-Birchmere

Dec 13—Warrendale, PA————Jergels

Dec 14—Kent, OH———————Kent Stage

Dec 15—Westland, MI—————-Token Lounge

Dec 16—Chicago, IL——————Park West

Dec 17—Milwaukee, WI————–Shank Hall

Dec 18—Minneapolis, MN———–Fine LineSamantha Fish & Jesse Dayton

Dec 29—Biloxi, MS——————–Ground Zero Blues Club**

Dec 30—New Orleans, LA———–Tipitina’s**

Jan 12—Dallas, TX——————–Kessler Theatre**

Jan 13—Austin, TX——————–04 Cente r**

Jan 14—Austin, TX——————–04 Cente r**

Dec 31—Richmond, MO————-Branded Steakhouse

Jan 19—-Beaver Creek, CO——–Vilar PAC**

Jan 20—-Boulder, CO—————-Boulder Theatre**

Jan 21—-Grand Junction, CO——Avalon Theatre**

Jan 22—-Fort Collins, CO———–The Aggie**

Jan 25—-Memphis, TN—————Lafayette’s***

Jan 26—-Memphis, TN—————Lafayette’s**

Jan 27—-Nashville, TN—————The Ryman++

Jan 28—-Macon, GA——————Hargray Cap Theater**

Jan 29—-Asheville, NC—————Salvage Station**

Jan 31—-Savannah, GA————–District Live**

Feb 1—–Stuart, FL———————Lyric Theatre**

Feb 2—–Ft. Lauderdale—————Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center++

Feb 3—–Orlando, FL——————Hard Rock Live++

Feb 4—–Atlanta, GA——————-Symphony Hall++

Feb 5—–Walhalla, SC—————–Walhalla PAC**

Feb 7—–Chattanooga,TN————Barrelhouse Ballroom**

Feb 8—–Jacksonville, FL————-Florida Theater**

Feb 9—–Melbourne, FL—————King Center**

Feb 10—Clearwater, FL—————Ruth Eckerd Hall** *The ZipGuns

**Eric Johanson

***Jeremiah Johnson +Fish & Dayton supporting Allman Family Revival

+++Fish supporting Kenny Wayne Shepherd UK 2023 TOUR DATES



Samantha Fish

Oct 19—Sunderland——————The Fire Station

Oct 20—Glasgow———————-Barrowlands

Oct 21—Manchester——————Ritz

Oct 22—Bristol————————-SWX

Oct 24—York—————————Barbican

Oct 25—Cambridge——————–Junction

Oct 26—Bournemouth—————-O2 Academy

Oct 27—Bexhill————————-De La Warr Pavilion

Oct 28—Birmingham——————O2 Institute

UK tickets available from –

