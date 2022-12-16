ARIANA GRANDE Returns To Mainstage of “Rupaul’s Drag Race” For Season 15 Premiere

MTV has announced Grammy® Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Ariana Grande will join Emmy® award-winning host RuPaul as the guest judge for the two-episode season premiere on Friday, January 6th at 8:00 PM ET/PT. Grande will accompany mainstay judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews as they welcome a new cast of queens who will wow the world with their performance skills in a talent show extravaganza. Debuting on its new home of MTV, the first episode will be commercial free, while the second episode will have limited commercial interruption, providing viewers with even more charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

The 16 competing queens will bring their all to the runway in an effort to impress the judges as they vie for the ultimate title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $200,000 – the highest amount in the herstory of the main franchise. Previously announced queens include Amethyst (West Hartford, CT), Anetra (Las Vegas, NV), Aura Mayari (Nashville, TN), Irene Dubois (Seattle, WA), Jax (Queens, NY), Loosey LaDuca (Ansonia, CT), Luxx Noir London (East Orange, NJ), Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Miami, FL), Marcia Marcia Marcia (New York, NY), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Houston, TX), Princess Poppy (San Francisco, CA), Robin Fierce (Hartford, CT), Salina EsTitties(Los Angeles, CA), Sasha Colby (Los Angeles, CA), Sugar (Los Angeles, CA), and Spice (Los Angeles, CA).

For more information on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” follow RuPaul’s Drag Race on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for all the latest tea. Join the conversation using #DragRace.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michelle Mills and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producer for MTV and Jen Passovoy serves as Supervising Producer.

