MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Nothing Stays Hidden” In Trailer For Season 2!

Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the second season of its original drama series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, starring Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest, which will debut on Sunday, Jan. 15, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

From co-creators Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The series also stars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado and Stephen Kay.

The second season of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883, TULSA KING and the upcoming series 1923, which premieres Sunday, Dec. 18 , LIONESS, and LAND MAN.

The first season of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.

