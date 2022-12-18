TOM CRUISE Thanks Fans Mid-Air for Success of TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Tom Cruise personally thanked audiences today for making TOP GUN: MAVERICK the #1 film of 2022. The greeting features Tom Cruise thanking fans mid-air after jumping from a helicopter while filming MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING, and premiered during a commercial in the national broadcast of the NFL Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on CBS.

The film will be available to stream globally on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, the U.K. and Latin America. It will be available in South Korea and France in 2023.

