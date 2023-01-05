ROLLING STONE LIVE Heads to Scottsdale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII Weekend in Partnership with Talent Resources Sports (TRS)

Rolling Stone and leading sports-marketing agency Talent Resources Sports (TRS) have reunited after a 4-year hiatus to proudly announce Rolling Stone Live in partnership with ticket marketplace Vivid Seats. The immersive experiential event is back to claim the title of “hottest ticket in town,” kicking off Super Bowl LVII weekend in Arizona.

Collaborating on the Big Game weekend for the fifth time together, the pair join forces to produce the return of their iconic Super Bowl Weekend event, taking place on February 10th at 9pm at The Clayton House in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. The Clayton House provides the perfect backdrop for Rolling Stone Live during Super Bowl weekend, to host celebrities, athletes, VIPs, and influencers who will enjoy performances by some of today’s greatest music artists.

Past headliners of Rolling Stone’s events during Super Bowl weekend include The Kid LAROI, Travis Scott, Ludacris, Migos, Big Sean, Steven Tyler, Charlie XCX, Elle King, T Pain, and 21 Savage among others.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Talent Resources Sports once again for our unique annual event celebrating one of the biggest moments in sports,” said Gus Wenner, CEO of Rolling Stone. “We look forward to putting on an incredible party with special performances that will make the weekend one to remember.”

“It’s an honor to partner with our longtime collaborator Rolling Stone to celebrate the Super Bowl’s Big Game Weekend,” said David Spencer and Michael Heller, Co-Founders of Talent Resources Sports. “Our goal is to bring together captains of the industry, professional sports team owners, C-level executives, superstar athletes, and A-list celebrities for a night of networking and great music, and we are excited to be producing another marquee event during the biggest weekend in sports and entertainment.”

The event will incorporate several activations to help raise funds for Rolling Stone Live’s official charity partner, the American Cancer Society (ACS). The NFL and the American Cancer Society have been teaming up to fight cancer and save lives since establishing its Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign in 2009. Funds raised through the Rolling Stone Super Bowl LVII event will help support this program.

For more information and tickets please visit: https://rollingstonelive.ticketsocket.com/event/rolling-stone-live.

