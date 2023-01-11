A LOT OF NOTHING: Official Trailer Debuts For Mo McRae’s Directorial Debut

The official trailer for Mo McRae’s directorial debut, ‘A Lot of Nothing’ has been released. Executive produced by two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo (The Water Man), the suspenseful, satirical thriller stars Y’Ian Noel (Insecure), Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), Lex Scott Davis (Rebel, who also happens to be married to McRae) Shamier Anderson (Invasion) and Justin Hartley (This Is Us).

The film will release to theaters and on demand on February 3rd, 2023 from RLJE Films after having its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival.

Official Synopsis: James (Noel) and Vanessa (Coleman) seem to be the perfect couple – happily married, successful, and comfortable. One night, their lives are rocked to the core when, after watching a tragedy play out on the evening news, they realize their neighbor (Hartley) was involved. In a state of shock, and with opposing viewpoints on how to address the issue, they embark on a highly combustible journey to ‘do something’ about it. Wildly entertaining, humorous, and often absurd, A LOT OF NOTHING acts as a funhouse mirror to reflect the best and worst of humanity – and how our experiences of race, class, family, fear, love, and happiness drive our choices today. Mo McRae dazzles in his feature directorial debut, with a keen visual eye and a fresh, compelling voice. With A LOT OF NOTHING, he offers a pointed take on the micro and macro dynamics at play in many of our lives, tackling them with nuance, finesse, and wit.

‘A Lot of Nothing’ hits theaters and VOD on February 3rd via RLJE Films.

DIRECTOR’S STATEMENT by MO MCRAE

“So much of who I am as a man has been shaped by the way I’ve processed unique personal experiences. I feel like I’ve existed as a curious child my entire life. Investigating everything, especially myself. A LOT OF NOTHING is an absurdist look at our society as it exists today. I wanted to tackle complex themes in a satirical way that could allow us to laugh, but also allow for nuanced conversations to be had. This is an extremely personal film for me. It’s an examination of myself, the world I inhabit, and the people that I inhabit it with. Growing up in a bullet riddled, drug infested, economically depressed neighborhood, I’ve been exposed to many of the darkest colors in the tapestry of our society.

As an adult I’ve been fortunate enough to encounter the polar opposite of my childhood experience. One of the most important takeaways for me is that the people where I grew up and the people where I developed relationships with later in life, weren’t that different. The big difference lies in our choices. Not just the choices we make but the options we are presented to choose from. We are all flawed. We are all scared. We are well intentioned at times and completely self-serving at others. We are complex, and often unintentionally hilarious when you put all of these things together. The topics of race, class, family, fear, knowledge, love, and the illusive concept of happiness interest me beyond belief. This story gave me a chance to explore these ideals in a pressure cooker environment with high stakes and potentially grave consequences.

As a filmmaker, I’ve been influenced by stories that highlight the familial dynamic to help audiences relate to the characters, even when the story takes place in a world we’ve never experienced firsthand. I also draw inspiration from directors who accentuate cultural authenticity by capturing powerful moments in compelling and interesting ways. I’m especially struck by films that are able to bring humor into really dark and dangerous scenarios. These themes have had a profound impact on me as an audience member, and coupled with my own personal history, have informed the choices I’m making as a filmmaker.

This is a story I had to tell.”

