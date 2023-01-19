Guitar Prodigy ARIELLE Announces April Release Date For New Album ’73

Award-winning American singer-songwriter and guitarist Arielle will release her new studio album ‘73 on April 20, 2023. The new album is a sentiment of love and an ode to her personal 1973 Volkswagen BayWindow Bus that Arielle lovingly refers to as Magick – a celebration of its 50 years of existence.

The album is available to pre-order from https://arielle.store/collections/73-pre-order.

Mixing classic rock, the songwriting of the sixties, wanderlust, and plenty of The Who inspired guitar, Arielle’s new studio album is set to stun. “I bought my bus because every time I step into it, I feel like it’s a time machine,” says Arielle. Every time I step in, it takes me back to ’73.”

The first single and title track ‘73 is available to stream and download from https://hypeddit.com/arielle/73single. Check out the official music video below:

The news follows Arielle’s special guest appearance on When Rivers Meet’s April and May 2023 UK tour. Tickets are available from https://imarielle.com/tour.

A self-proclaimed analog girl, it’s Arielle’s personal prerogative to keep the vintage vibes alive. Doting her retro Marshall full stacks, recording her tracks to tape and her self-built customized guitar Two-Tone, rest assured, the 21st century isn’t quieting classic rock any time soon.

The album features her brand-new BMG Arielle in cherry red; manufactured by Brian May Guitars. The first quantity of the BMG Arielle guitars sold out in 90 minutes. Due to popular demand, for the very first time, the BMG Arielle will be available in limited edition solid cherry red colour.

Order the BMG Arielle Guitar from https://shop.brianmayguitars.co.uk/the-bmg-arielle.html.

“To understand why this guitar was irresistible to me, you need to hold her in your hands,” says Arielle. “The guitar is light, and smooth and agile. The BMG Arielle sings like a bird.”

“Arielle’s guitar playing reaches places I never knew existed,” says Brian May. “I believe this guitar will do the same.”

Arielle is a young woman born in a different generation. As a child of the new millennium, Arielle has often faced depression, versus the music boom and creativity that emerged in the 1960s and the 1970s – a time where things were done by hand, with a level of craft that could not be hidden behind technology.

’73 TRACK LISTING

1. The Dulcet

2. Somewhere Slow

3. ’73

4. Goes Without Saying

5. Way You Look At me

6. Weakness For You

7. Kalypso

8. I Need an Angel

9. That’s Just Lonely

10. The Other Side (Let the Sun Set Down)

11. If

12. Wherever We Go from Here

ALBUM TRACK BY TRACK



The Dulcet

A symphony of Brian May-esque guitars welcoming you into an effervescent experience for your ears.

Somewhere Slow

The modern world is faster than ever. It’s not often we take the long way to our destination. This Led Zeppelin inspired track reminds us to take our time and smell the roses.

‘73

It’s the title track of the album, and a love song to my 1973 VW bus. I’ll pick you up in my time machine and take you back to 1973. Fast paced, slide guitar. ‘73 will have you checking your speedometer more than once.

Goes Without Saying

A paradoxical break-up song of things assumed in life, the sun sets at night, the tides will ebb and flow, but our love goes without saying a word.

The Way You Look At Me

Inspired by my time in the blues capitol of Austin Texas, this bluesy song is about unrequited love, It is not just what I feel. It is what I see. It’s the way you look at me.

Weakness For You

This song is like a warm breeze blowing through the Arizona canyons. Trying to enjoy the scenery at the journey you’re on, while being almost haunted by the presence (and weakness) of that particular someone.

Kalypso

“I have been trying to out-write my instrumental Take II for almost a decade. A taste of Jeff Beck & some funky grooves, this banger covers a ton of rock guitar ground.

I Need An Angel

A desperate cry for help in a moment where life feels entirely alone.

That’s Just Lonely

In life, temptation sometimes cloaks itself in opportunity and sometimes even love. This is the internal dialogue of the proverbial angel and devil on the shoulder.

The Other Side (Let The Sun Set Down)

When one door closes, another door opens. When one life opens, another one opens. But letting go of it is sometimes scarier than anything.

If

This is a cover of one of my favorite songs of all time by David Gates from the band Bread. When the end of the world comes, I would still want to be loving you.

Wherever We Go From Here

I based this song from The Who’s “This Song Is Over.” None of us can predict life, although we do our best to control the outcome. But wherever we go from here, I just want to know I’ll have you with me.

ALBUM CREDITS

Arielle – Vocals, Backing Vocals, Acoustic and Electric guitar, Synths, Percussion

Devin North – Bass Guitar

Michael Davila – Drums

Joe Listrom – Piano (songs 5+ 7)

Loren Gold- Piano (song 8)

Adam Peri- Hammond, Piano, Synths

Engineered by Brendon Sanders & Brett Marcom (The Bubble, Austin, TX)

Arielle (My Bedroom, The World)

Mixed by Kevin Shirley

Mix Assisted – Arielle, Syrannoh & Michael Davis

Mastered by Bob Ludwig

WHEN RIVERS MEET

BREAKER OF CHAINS

SPRING 2023 UK TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUEST ARIELLE

TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM

https://imarielle.com/tour

Colchester, Arts Centre

Friday 28 April 2023

Norwich, Waterfront

Saturday 29 April 2023

Brighton, Komedia

Thursday 4 May 2023

London, Lafayette

Saturday 6 May 2023

Bristol Fleece

Thursday 11 May 2023

Birmingham, Asylum

Friday 12 May 2023

Southampton, 1865

Saturday 13 May 2023

Tavistock, Wharf

Sunday 14 May 2023

Barnard Castle, The Witham

Friday 19 May 2023

Glasgow, The Garage

Saturday 20 May 2023

Newcastle, University Students Union

Sunday 21 May 2023

Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Thursday 25 May 2023

Bradford, Nightrain

Friday 26 May 2023

Manchester, Academy 3

Saturday 27 May 2023

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.