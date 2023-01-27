Robert De Leo of STP Releases Gordon Lightfoot Covers as Bonus Tracks!

Robert De Leo, bassist and principal songwriter of the iconic band, Stone Temple Pilots, has released two digital bonus tracks from his critically acclaimed solo album, Lessons Learned.

De Leo recorded covers of two Gordon Lightfoot songs, “Affair on 8th Avenue,” and “Your Love’s Return” with Pete Shoulder on vocals.

“Gordon Lightfoot is one of the sculptors of a musical era that I cherish and hold so dear to my heart,” says Robert. “I covered these two songs out of respect and relating to Gordon’s willingness to convey his vulnerability in his songs. I decided to leave Gordon’s songs off Lesson’s Learned so my musical journey and personal experiences would be my own.”

Buy/stream “Affair on 8th Avenue” and “Your Love’s Return,” HERE

Robert played virtually all the instruments on the album, complimented by guest musicians and vocalists, all of which lend to the undeniable intimacy of the music.

“Pete Shoulder is one of my favorite singers,” says Robert. “His voice captures the same elements that great singers of the past have emotionally stirred up in all of us.”

Like so much of De Leo’s body of work, Lessons Learned is the kind of record that feels so alive in the present and instantly soundtracks the moment for the listener.

AllMusic describes Lessons Learned as a “rich, reflective record, one that serves as comfort during moments of contemplation.” Guitar Player says, “De Leo proves himself a crafty and accomplished finger style guitarist as well as brilliant tunesmith.”

Lessons Learned Track Listing:

Big Sky Woman She Brings The Rain Love Is Not Made Of Gold Anew Put Aside Your Sorrows Lessons Learned What Will Be Everything What’ll I Do 10. Is This Goodbye

Bonus Tracks:

Affair on 8thAvenue Your Love’s Return

Produced by Robert De Leo and recorded and mixed by Ryan Williams.

Order Lessons Learned on vinyl HERE