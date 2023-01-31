FALL OUT BOY Announces Dates For So Much For (Tour) Dust — New Album “So Much (For) Stardust” Arrives March 24

GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy is set to hit the road this summer with their 2023 headline tour So Much For (Tour) Dust. The 25+ date North American trek will kick off with a show of epic proportions at Chicago’s famed Wrigley Field on June 21 before continuing through cities like St. Louis, Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Toronto, and concluding in Camden, NJ on August 6.

In addition to Wrigley Field, So Much For (Tour) Dust includes three more stadium stops: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Fenway Park in Boston. Complete routing is available below.

Fall Out Boy will be joined by Bring Me The Horizon on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr on select shows throughout the tour’s run.

Ticket pre-sales for So Much For (Tour) Dust go on sale Thursday, February 2 beginning 10am local time. General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 3 at 10am local time. For all dates and details, please visit www.falloutboy.com/tour.

So Much For (Tour) Dust, presented by Live Nation, is in support of Fall Out Boy’s forthcoming new album So Much (For) Stardust, which arrives March 24, 2023 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The record was produced by Neal Avron.

Last Wednesday, the band returned to their roots for a surprise homecoming show at Chicago’s legendary 1,000-capacity Metro – announced only two days prior, the show immediately sold out. Just down the street from Wrigley Field, the band first played the venue in September 2002, a pivotal gig that FOB’s Patrick Stump jokingly called back to for the packed crowd two decades later: “Twenty years ago, I told my mom I was going to take a semester off [college] because we were headlining Metro and I wanted to see how that would work out.” FOB’s Pete Wentz expressed the band’s enduring relationship with the venue: “Walking up those stairs is the closest thing this band will have to church.”

Variety hailed the night as a “triumphant hometown show,” noting that “there are concerts, and there are events, and a hometown show in Chicago from [Fall Out Boy] is definitely in the latter category.” Over the course of the night, the band ripped through a mix of their biggest hits and deepest cuts, with Illinois Entertainer praising the set as “taking full advantage of both the intimate venue and the loyal hometown crowd to deliver a once-in-a-decade event.”

The show also featured the live public debut of both “Love From The Other Side” (listen here) and “Heartbreak Feels So Good” (listen here), two tracks from the new album and the latter of which was released the morning of the show. The Chicago Sun-Times lauded the two tracks, noting the new material “takes all they’ve learned and accomplished the past 20 years and combines it with their unflinching roots for an ultimate glow-up.”

Prior to the show, the city was enveloped with teasing signage across city buildings and stations along the ‘L.” Foreshadowing the impending tour announcement, the marquees at Metro and Wrigley both featured curiously complimentary nods to the 1989 filmField of Dreams.

Fall Out Boy first hit the stage in 2023 with a dynamic set at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO in Los Angeles, CA on January 14, just days after officially revealing the release date for “Love From The Other Side.”

Fall Out Boy most recently co-headlined THE HELLA MEGA TOUR in July 2021 alongside Green Day & Weezer, playing live in front of over 1 million fans on a sold-out global stadium tour. The U.S. leg included numerous sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. Critical and fan acclaim poured in, with USA Today hailing it “the most stacked line-up of any rock tour in 2021,” Billboard noting that each night was “serving up a buffet of hits in front of one of the largest concert crowds,” and Rolling Stone calling it “wildly entertaining.” The tour was nominated for both Major Tour of the Year and Best Rock Tour at the Pollstar Awards in 2021. The international leg of the tour took place throughout the summer of 2022.

So Much (For) Stardust is Fall Out Boy’s eighth studio album and first since 2018’s M A N I A, which garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album and marked their third consecutive and fourth overall #1 album.

Fall Out Boy – So Much For (Tour) Dust | 2023 North American Dates

? Non-Live Nation date

*Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support

Date City Venue Wednesday, June 21* Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Friday, June 23* Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday, June 24?* Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater Tuesday, June 27 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Wednesday, June 28 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Friday, June 30 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Saturday, July 1 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Sunday, July 2 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium Wednesday, July 5 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Friday, July 7 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Sunday, July 9? Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Tuesday, July 11 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Thursday, July 13 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater Saturday, July 15 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Sunday, July 16 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Tuesday, July 18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Wednesday, July 19 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Friday, July 21 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Saturday, July 22 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Monday, July 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Tuesday, July 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Wednesday, July 26 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheater Saturday, July 29 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Sunday, July 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Tuesday, August 1 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium Wednesday, August 2 Boston, MA Fenway Park Friday, August 4 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Saturday, August 5 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Sunday, August 6 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion